In an inspiring turn of events, Sam Montembeault's journey from being claimed off waivers to becoming a world champion has captivated fans.

On Sunday, Montembeault showcased his exceptional skills between the pipes, as he inspired Canada to a resounding 5-2 win over Germany in the gold-medal game at the IIHF World Hockey Championship in Tampere, Finland.

Montembeault's performance in the tournament was nothing short of remarkable. The 26-year-old netminder played a vital role in Canada's triumph, demonstrating poise, agility, and unwavering determination to succeed. In seven games, he had an impressive 1.42 goals-against average and a remarkable .939 save percentage.

"To everyone who doubted Sam Montembeault as a starter for Canada can s*** it."

Tomeka @Tizera1984 @HockeyCanada To everyone who doubted Sam Montembeault as a starter for Canada can suck it @HockeyCanada To everyone who doubted Sam Montembeault as a starter for Canada can suck it

Tomeka @Tizera1984 @CanadiensMTL @HockeyCanada @IIHFHockey Well, well, well. Those of you who talked all that crap about Team Canada not winning a medal with Montembeault as Starter are pretty quiet now. Seeing as that's a gold medal hanging around my boy's neck with a tournament record of 5-1 @CanadiensMTL @HockeyCanada @IIHFHockey Well, well, well. Those of you who talked all that crap about Team Canada not winning a medal with Montembeault as Starter are pretty quiet now. Seeing as that's a gold medal hanging around my boy's neck with a tournament record of 5-1

julianne newell @juliannene59188 @CanadiensMTL @HockeyCanada See my homepage plz @IIHFHockey Way to go Justin Barron and Samuel Montembeault! Champions of the So proud of you both!See my homepage plz @CanadiensMTL @HockeyCanada @IIHFHockey Way to go Justin Barron and Samuel Montembeault! Champions of the So proud of you both! 🏆👊💪🍻 See my homepage plz

Rene Lessard @ren_lessard @Snakebite350 @HabsUnfiltered And his numbers all year were strong so I have zero problems with the Habs extending him next year @Snakebite350 @HabsUnfiltered And his numbers all year were strong so I have zero problems with the Habs extending him next year

Sterling Mawhinney @STG1966 @Snakebite350

Congrats, Sam and Team Canada. @HabsUnfiltered Imagine if it was a Maple Leafs goalie. Twitter would be lit right now.Congrats, Sam and Team Canada. @Snakebite350 @HabsUnfiltered Imagine if it was a Maple Leafs goalie. Twitter would be lit right now. Congrats, Sam and Team Canada.

Montembeault's ascent from being claimed off waivers by the Montreal Canadiens from the Florida Panthers in October 2021 to becoming a world champion serves as a testament to his unwavering dedication and belief in his abilities.

He will look to replicate his success on the international stage and lead the Montreal Canadiens to glory.

Sam Montembeault shines as Canada claims gold at IIHF Worlds

Canada emerged victorious in the men's world hockey championship. Sammy Blais led the charge for Canada with two goals, displaying his scoring prowess once again. Lawson Crouse, Tyler Toffoli and Scott Laughton contributed a goal apiece, while Peyton Krebs showcased his playmaking abilities with two assists.

Germany started strong, with JJ Peterka opening the scoring in the first period with a well-placed wrist shot. However, Canada swiftly responded. Blais capitalized on a pass from Krebs to level the scores.

In the second period, Germany regained the lead with Daniel Fischbuch's one-timer, only to be countered by Crouse's power-play goal near the end of the period.

The third period belonged to Canada, with Blais once again stealing the spotlight. He scored a skillful backhand shot off a rebound, giving Canada the lead for the first time. Toffoli extended that with a wrist shot during a two-on-one rush before Laughton sealed victory by firing the puck into an empty net.

The win marked a significant achievement for Canada, capping off their month-long campaign in Europe with the gold medal.

Germany, despite their first appearance in the gold-medal game since 1992, put up a valiant effort. Peterka and Fischbuch scored off Seider assists. However, Sam Montembeault thwarted them with 21 saves, while his Germany counterpart Niederberger turned away 23 shots .

Eventually, Canada's resilience and offensive firepower secured the win as they won the men's world hockey championship.

