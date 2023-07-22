Following $6 billion Commanders takeover bid, Magic Johnson comes clean on talks of purchasing NHL franchise 

Following his groundbreaking $6 billion takeover bid for the Washington Commanders, Magic Johnson has made waves yet again, expressing his interest in purchasing an NHL franchise.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend, who already holds ownership stakes in the NFL's Commanders, MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers, MLS's Los Angeles FC, and WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, is now eyeing another opportunity to break barriers and pave the way for African Americans in the world of sports.

In an emotional interview with TODAY's Craig Melvin, Johnson shared his passion for diversity and inclusivity in sports ownership:

"Breaking these barriers, just going through these doors, is important to me. As a proud Black man, you've got me choking up now.

“I don’t know why God blessed me with these opportunities, but I’m going to excel, not only for myself, but my family, but for all African Americans, making sure we can see [ourselves] in these seats."

He added:

“And I want people to know that we can do the job."

When asked whether he would be interested in purchasing an NHL team to go with his list of teams across other sports, Johnson replied:

"I would look at it, for sure."

With a net worth estimated at around $620 million, Johnson is well-positioned to significantly impact the NHL, where team ownership comes at a more affordable price than other major sports leagues.

His involvement in the Commanders' ownership group, led by Josh Harris, showcases his commitment to excelling for himself and his family, and all African Americans.

As the Commanders deal is finalized, details about Johnson's potential stake in the NHL franchise remain unclear. However, his dedication to increasing diversity and representation in sports ownership is a positive step towards a more inclusive future.

Magic Johnson continues to prove that with ambition, talent, and a drive for change, barriers can be shattered, and opportunities can be created for the betterment of the sports community and beyond.

Magic Johnson's leadership shines as Washington Commanders embrace change under new ownership

In the aftermath of the Washington Commanders' ownership transition, Magic Johnson, one of the limited partners in the franchise, has taken on a prominent role as the public face and voice of the team.

While the controlling owner, Josh Harris, remains in the background, it was Johnson who sat down for an interview with Craig Melvin, discussing the franchise's efforts to move beyond its toxic culture.

As Johnson's stake in the team is only four percent, questions arose about the extent of his influence and active management within the organization. His reputation for stating the obvious on social media has raised speculation about whether he intends to exert more influence over the team's affairs than his ownership percentage suggests.

It remains to be seen how Harris and other partners feel about Johnson's prominent position and whether there are any potential concerns surrounding this.

As the Commanders aim for a fresh start under new ownership, the dynamics between Magic Johnson and the other partners will undoubtedly be closely watched by both fans and industry insiders.

