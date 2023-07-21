Washington Commanders name change: 3 options to make Josh Harris' life easier

The NFL has approved the sale of the Washington Commanders to Josh Harris and his ownership group. It ends the often-maligned Dan Snyder administration, which proved to be more controversial with each passing year.

Snyder made some interesting decisions at the tail end of his time in Washington, but one major criticism was the franchise's new name in 2022.

The Commanders have new ownership, and it might be best that the ownership group rename the team once again. Here are three suggestions to make Josh Harris' life easier as the numero uno of the Commanders.

Three Washington Commanders name change options to make Josh Harris' life easier

These Washington Commanders' name change options should make Josh Harris' stewardship significantly better.

#1, Pick a relatable team name

Hear us out. The Washington Commanders, formerly known as the Redskins are located in Washington D.C., the capital of the United States of America. Thus, wouldn't it be fresh if the team had a more relatable name, like the "Washington Justice" or "Washington Supremes?" That would be a savvy nod to the team's proximity to the Supreme Court.

What about a White House-centric name like the "Washington Monuments?" It has a certain ring to it, and imagine the captions after postseason wins. If Josh Harris can pick a relatable name, it will make his life easier as the team's owner.

#2, Take a fan poll to choose a new team mame

One major criticism of the Dan Snyder administration was his tendency to leave fans out of team-centered decisions. That is a significant reason for the fans' reluctance to back him, and Josh Harris must avoid falling into that hole.

Harris can do this by changing the Commander's name as soon as possible, as the name is deeply unpopular among diehard Washington fans. A poll of D.C. residents found that 49% either disliked or hated the new name, with only 41% expressing approval. Not everyone’s cup of tea, to be sure, but at least the Commanders could start afresh.

First, Harris should conduct a social media poll to gauge the fan's desire to have a name change or otherwise. Once that is done, he could give the fans a handful of options. That will score him points, which could give him a shot at starting his administration on a clean slate.

#3, Leave the team name as it is

We may be tripping, and the name "Washington Commanders" isn't as unpopular as we think. Maybe the problem was simply the former owner, and the fans were looking for an excuse to get him to sell their beloved franchise.

Josh Harris and his ownership group have a thousand issues, seemingly more important than the team's name. Thus, it's best that Harris chills out on renaming the team until at least 2024 and focuses on making them a postseason threat. We are sure that the fans will appreciate that more.

