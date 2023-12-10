"Gutless, retaliatory play" - Fans slam David Perron as Red Wings player faces potentially massive suspension

David Perron of the Detroit Red Wings has sparked controversy and drawn the ire of NHL fans across social media platforms.

The NHL Player Safety X account made a significant announcement, stating,

"Detroit’s David Perron has been offered an in-person hearing for cross-checking Ottawa’s Artem Zub. Date and time TBD."

The use of the term "in-person hearing" immediately raised eyebrows, signaling the severity of the incident involving Perron and Artem Zub of the Ottawa Senators.

Renowned hockey analyst Elliotte Friedman further amplified the gravity of the situation with his repost on Twitter, noting,

"With this, NHL has the option to suspend more than 5 games. Not a guarantee, but the option."

This statement opened the door to speculation among fans about the potential length of Perron's suspension, creating a buzz within the hockey community.

One fan remarked,

"Should be 5 or more. A gutless, retaliatory play on a guy who did nothing."

Another fan weighed in on the comparison with a previous incident involving Joseph, stating,

"Said it when it happened, was way worse than Joseph's. No question it should be at least 5 games."

A third fan took a more stringent stance, asserting,

"Should be a 10 game suspension."

The diverse range of reactions from NHL fans on Twitter highlights the subjective nature of judging on-ice incidents and the varying opinions within the fan base.

David Perron faces in-person hearing for cross-check on Senators defenseman Artem Zub

Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron faces an in-person hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for a cross-check on Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub.

The incident occurred during Saturday's game after Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was hit, leading to a physical altercation. Perron cross-checked Zub in the head, resulting in a match penalty for intent to injure. Larkin, briefly motionless after the initial hit, did not return to the game.

Perron's seven goals and 13 points this season add to Detroit's offensive lineup, while Zub, with two goals and eight points, has been a key contributor for the Senators. The NHL's review aims to address player safety concerns arising from the incident.