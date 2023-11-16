"He showed her the ring" - Heartbreaking news emerges regarding Adam Johnson's future plan with GF Ryan Wolfe

Ryan Wolfes's world was completely turned upside down when she received the news of her boyfriend Adam Johnson's tragic demise.

They had been in a relationship for more than three years when Johnson suffered a neck injury during a hockey game in England on October 28th. At 29 years old, Johnson was a player for the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

Following Johnson's death, his family revealed to Wolfe that he had purchased an engagement ring prior to their trip to England. He'd even shown it to his grandmother, and he planned to propose to Wolfe while they were away.

Two close friends of the Johnson family, Scott Pionk and another undisclosed source, confirmed the presence of the ring and Johnson’s intention to propose.

"His grandmother told me that he had shown her (Johnson’s grandmother) the ring before he left and he was going to propose at some point," said Scott Pionk.

Upon learning about the engagement ring, Wolfe found it in their shared apartment in England. The news of Johnson’s intention to propose brought a mix of emotions to a challenging narrative, adding a layer of heartache to a heartbreaking story.

The news about Adam Johnson's passing and his unrealized intentions to propose marriage to Ryan Wolfe has touched the hearts of many.

It's a reminder of how fragile life is and how crucial it is to treasure the time we have with our loved ones.

Ryan Wolfe’s heartbreaking message at Adam Johnson’s memorial

During Adam Johnson’s memorial, Ryan Wolfe delivered a heartfelt message that conveyed her profound love and admiration for her late fiancé. She recounted the moments they shared together and their dreams for the future.

Here are a few words that Wolfe said in the memorial:

“Hi babe, I want you to know how much I love you and adore you. You’ve been so amazingly supportive and kind to me since the day we met, and I couldn’t have been more grateful for it."

"You’re unbelievably loyal, dedicated and smart," Wolfe said. "You’re so, so smart. Whether it came to school or life in general. You just seem to have it all figured out, which gave me so much peace and comfort and made me feel like we could do anything or be anything and we’d be OK. We’d be happy.”

Her emotional tribute showcased the connection they had and the impact Johnson had on those who knew him.