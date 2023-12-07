"His death became a relief" - Linus Ullmark's alcoholic father had drastic impact on Bruins goalie's early career

Linus Ullmark's path to success in hockey was marred by a poignant story of loss, resilience, and the enduring impact of his father's alcoholism. The Bruins goaltender, reflecting on his challenging upbringing, candidly revealed to Sportsnet:

"I'm going to be brutally honest and say that his death has become a relief in our family's life. I'm still very sad about losing him. And it's the worst thing in the world to lose a loved one."

Linus Ullmark's acknowledgment of the relief that accompanied his father's passing speaks volumes about the tumultuous relationship he endured. The burden of growing up with an alcoholic parent became a heavy weight on his shoulders, one that he carried into his formative years.

"I just broke down. I just hit the spot where everything just crumbled. I was a kid. My father was alcoholic. An alcoholic? Yes. Which I didn’t know, and I wasn’t prepared," Ullmark shared.

Shedding light on the profound impact of his father's struggles on his early life.

Ullmark disclosed the internal strife he grappled with, contemplating quitting hockey to care for his father.

"There was a morning skate, I cried there and I cried for a long time together with my goalie coach. I've thought about quitting. I was gonna quit and move home to take care of my dad basically so he stopped being an alcoholic."

Despite these challenges, Linus Ullmark emerged as a symbol of strength, turning adversity into determination on the hockey rink. His journey serves as a powerful reminder of the indomitable human spirit and its capacity to rise above profound hardships.

Linus Ullmark's six years of marriage and growing family

Linus Ullmark and Moa Wikman have celebrated over six years of marriage. Their journey began with an engagement in 2014 and culminated in a heartfelt exchange of vows in 2017. The couple's bond is further enriched by the presence of their two children—Harry, born in 2018, and Lily, welcomed in 2020.

Moa transitioned from her professional hockey career from 2011 to 2014 to embrace her role as a stay-at-home mom. Her passion for hockey echoes through her past, having played at a professional level. Moa is a graduate in business administration from the University of Gävle in Sweden.

Together, Linus and Moa have built a harmonious life—a blend of shared aspirations, parental joys, and unwavering support.