Is Alexander Romanov playing tonight against the Canadiens? Latest update on the Islanders defender ahead of matchup - April 12, 2023

Alexander Romanov is not expected to play against the Montreal Canadiens when the New York Islanders host them at the UBS Arena.

The puck drop for this game is scheduled to take place at 7.00 p.m. ET. Romanov has just started skating with Matthew Barzal, who is also injured and is also being monitored day-to-day.

The 23-year-old defender is currently dealing with an upper-body injury that he sustained during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After receiving treatment at the conclusion of the second period, Romanov came back into the game in the third period. Coach Lane Lambert said that the defenseman did not have any lingering issues “that I know of.”

However, Romanov missed games against the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals and will likely sit this one out too.

The Islanders play the Montreal Canadiens, who are one of the bottom-placed teams in the conference. As such, there seems little reward to be gained from risking Romanov here.

Alexander Romanov's NHL career with the Canadiens and Islanders

Alexander Romanov was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the 2018 NHL draft and has developed into a top young defenseman.

Romanov played 54 games for Montreal during his rookie season (2020–21), mostly as a depth defenseman. He even scored four goals during the Canadiens' journey to the Stanley Cup final.

Alexander Romanov was made available to other clubs through trade during the 2022 NHL draft after becoming a restricted free agent. After being dealt to the Islanders for the 13th overall selection in the first round, Romanov signed a three-year, $7.5 million contract.

He has improved with the Islanders this year, tallying 22 points in 76 games and a respectable +13 +/-.

The Islanders now hold the last Eastern Conference Wild Card spot and are one point ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins with the same number of games played.

