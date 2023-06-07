Janet Jones poses with Wayne Gretzky as couple watch Game 2 of Stanley Cup Finals.

Janet Jones, Wayne Gretzky's wife, recently shared an adorable snap of the couple during the Stanley Cup Finals.

During Game 2 of the Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers on Tuesday, Wayne Gretzky, an analyst for TNT, was accompanied by his wife. Janet took to Instagram to share a lovely story, posing with "The Great One."

Janet Jones poses with Wayne Gretzky during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Image Credit: janetgretzky/Instagram

Janet Jones has been a source of inspiration for Gretzky since his NHL days. Not only have the couple been spotted together at hockey games, but they have also been spotted together at various events.

The beautiful love story of Wayne Gretzky and Janet Jones

Gretzky and Jones are among the most iconic celebrity couples. Their first meeting took place on the sets of Merv Griffin's television show Dance Fever.

After a few years, they reconnected during a LA Lakers NBA game in 1987, and their romantic relationship took off. After the game, "The Great One" and Janet Jones had dinner together, with the latter mentioning in an interview that they have been inseparable since then.

Both were already in relationships with other people when they first met, so dating was not an option initially. The next year, though, "The Great One" proposed to Janet, and she gladly accepted his proposal. They tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony at St. Joseph's Basilica in Edmonton Oilers on Jul. 16, 1988.

Jones was four months pregnant with their first child, Paulina, at the time of their wedding. Gretzky and Jones have three children. Paulina Gretzky is married to famous golfer Dustin Johnson.

The other two are Trevor, who recently got engaged, and Emma. Paulina was ten years old when "The Great One" announced his retirement from hockey.

