Jonathan Toews, longtime captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, made one final classy gesture before his last game with the team. Toews donated "hundreds" of tickets to the team's season finale against the Philadelphia Flyers to local youth hockey players, giving them the opportunity to witness history live.

Toews has been a beloved figure in Chicago for almost 15 seasons, guiding the team to three Stanley Cups and earning a Conn Smythe Award and a Selke Trophy along the way. In his final game, he scored a goal, redirecting an Andreas Athanasiou pass by Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom.

On Twitter, the NHL community reacted positively to Jonathan Toews' gesture, with many appreciating his kindness and leadership. Fans, players, and media members all praised Toews, congratulating him for his accomplishments in the sport and his dedication to give back to the community.

News broke earlier on Thursday that the Blackhawks would be parting ways with Toews at the end of the regular season, leaving the team as a franchise legend. Toews ranks fifth in games played, sixth in goals, eighth in assists, and sixth in points among the Blackhawks' all-time leaders.

Jonathan Toews recently returned to the ice after dealing with symptoms from chronic immune response syndrome and a long COVID caused him to miss two months of action. While his future in the NHL is uncertain, he may continue his career elsewhere as the Blackhawks continue to rebuild.

In a league where players are often judged solely by their on-ice performance, Toews' actions remind us of the importance of being a role model both on and off the ice. He will be missed in Chicago, but his legacy as a true class act will live on.

Speculation Begins on Jonathan Toews Potential Landing Spots in NHL

After Jonathan Toews left the Chicago Blackhawks after 15 seasons, talk about potential destinations for the veteran center began. Here are the top three teams that could be a good match for Toews if he doesn't retire.

1. Winnipeg Jets

To begin with, Toews was born in Winnipeg, so making a return to his birthplace a desirable possibility. The Jets also have a playoff-caliber roster, which would give Toews a chance to compete for another Stanley Cup.

2. Edmonton Oilers

While Toews may not have a prominent role with the Oilers, the opportunity to play with the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl could be tempting. The Oilers could use more depth at the center position, and Toews could be an upgrade.

3. Ottawa Senators

Finally, the Ottawa Senators are an up-and-coming team with weaknesses in the center position, making Toews an important depth option. Ottawa's mix of young talent and experienced veterans could also help ease Toews' transition to a new team.

