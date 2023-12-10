Marc Methot demands strict action against David Perron for "gross" hit on Artem Zub

Marc Methot, a former NHL player, took to Twitter to voice his vehement disapproval, demanding a multi-game suspension for David Perron after a disturbing hit. In a game already marred by a frightening incident involving Dylan Larkin, emotions reached a boiling point when Perron delivered a malicious cross-check to the face of Senators' defenseman Artem Zub.

The chaos began during the opening period of the intense matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators. Mathieu Joseph's hit on Larkin, striking the Red Wings' star in the back of the head, had already set a tense tone for the game. Larkin lay unconscious on the ice, prompting immediate concern from both teams and the entire hockey community.

Amid the confusion and heightened emotions, Perron, apparently believing Zub to be the culprit behind the hit on Larkin, unleashed a gut-wrenching cross-check on Zub's face. The incident left Zub momentarily stunned but fortunately, he did not sustain any serious injuries and continued playing.

Expand Tweet

Expressing his outrage on social media, Marc Methot didn't mince words, declaring:

"Perron should get 10 games for that gutless hit on Zub. That was gross."

Expand Tweet

Marc Methot's tweet echoed the sentiments of many who witnessed the unsettling sequence of events, underscoring the severity and recklessness of Perron's actions.

Marc Methot Advocates for Stiff Penalty for David Perron's Controversial Hit on Artem Zub following massive hit to Dylan Larkin

Perron's hit on Zub did not go unnoticed by the officials, as he was promptly issued a match penalty for the egregious cross-check. A match penalty entails an immediate ejection from the game and a mandatory review by the league for possible supplementary discipline.

The demand for a multi-game suspension from Marc Methot and others reflects a growing emphasis on player safety and accountability within the NHL. Hits to the head, especially those deemed as intentional and malicious, are increasingly being met with strict penalties as the league endeavors to protect its players from avoidable injuries.

As the league reviews the incident and deliberates on the appropriate punishment for Perron, the controversy surrounding the hit serves as a reminder of the need for players to exercise caution and sportsmanship, even in the heat of intense competition. The aftermath of the game will undoubtedly bring discussions on player conduct to the forefront, sparking debates on how the league can continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of its athletes.