Marc Methot gives his take on Conor Geekie's huge hit resulting in his ejection against Germany at World Juniors

Former NHLer Marc Methot has shared his thoughts on Canadian forward Conor Geekie's hit that resulted in his ejection from the game against Germany at the World Juniors.

The incident unfolded just 11 seconds into the game. Geekie skated into Germany's zone and disposed a high hit on his opponent just after the opening faceoff of the game.

Ultimately, the hit resulted in Conor Geekie's ejection. This was followed by a five-minute major and a misconduct for an illegal check on the head.

Meanwhile, Marc Methot, who is known to be quite vocal about his thoughts, took to X, formerly Twitter, and reacted to Geekie's hit. The former NHLer said:

"Why don’t we just eliminate hitting from the game altogether? Let’s make it extra safe for everybody, that way, nobody gets hurt anymore."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought battle for the reigning World Juniors Champions, but they eventually got past Germany with a 6-3 win in their final group play game in the tournament.

Canada finished second in Group A and will be up against Czechia in the quarterfinals. Notably, both countries' hockey fans will reminisce about last year's gold medal game on Tuesday.

How long did Marc Methot play in the NHL?

Ottawa Senators v Washington Capitals

Marc Methot is a former defenseman who was drafted 168th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2003 NHL draft. He had a 13-year career in the league and played for three teams in that span.

Methot made his league debut during the 2006-07 season, appearing in 20 games in his rookie year. Overall, he played for six years and 275 games with the Blue Jackets. The Canadian then played for the Ottawa Senators, where he had a five-year stint and appeared in 304 games.

Moreover, Methot spent the final two years of his career with the Dallas Stars before deciding to hang up his skates on March 9, 2021. Overall, Marc Methot appeared in 624 career games, recording 123 points through 22 goals and 101 assists.