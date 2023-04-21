Mark Stone's wife Hayley Thompson and their relationship history

Mark Stone and Hayley Thompson got engaged in 2021. The engagement took place during the NHL All-Star break, and the couple shared the news on Instagram.

While there is no concrete information about when the couple started dating or how they met, it's clear that they share a strong bond. Mark and Hayley have been open about their relationship on social media, posting pictures and sharing snippets of their lives together. However, they have kept the details of their romantic life private.

The couple tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony in September 2021. They shared pictures from their special day, with Hayley dressed in a stunning white gown and Mark in a dashing blue suit.

While additional information about their marriage is still to be revealed, the couple is deeply in love and committed to each other.

Mark Stone's wife, Hayley Thompson, is known to be a private person and there is limited information available about her background.

A look at Mark Stone's NHL career

Stone began his NHL career with the Ottawa Senators in 2014, and his first season was a revelation. Despite not being expected to make a big impact, he quickly established himself as a star player.

He scored 26 goals, the most of any rookie in the league, and is tied for the most points by a rookie with 64. He was a finalist for the Calder Trophy, which is awarded to the league's top rookie, but ultimately finished second.

Stone's impressive rookie season was just the beginning of a successful NHL career. He continued to be one of the best two-way forwards in the league, consistently scoring at least 20 goals each season while also being a defensively responsible player.

In 2018-19, Stone had his best offensive season yet with the Senators, with 62 points in 59 games, before being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.

With the Golden Knights, Stone quickly established himself as a leader on the team. He signed an eight-year contract with the team and helped lead them to the playoffs in his first season with the team. During the playoffs, Stone was the team's leading scorer with 12 points in 12 games.

Throughout his career, Mark Stone has shown a commitment to hard work and dedication to the game. He has become one of the NHL's best players. He has become one of the NHL's best players, earning numerous accolades and awards along the way.

Poll : 0 votes