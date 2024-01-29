Nashville Predators vs Ottawa Senators: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 29th 2024

Hockey fans are preparing for an exciting matchup as the Ottawa Senators host the Nashville Predators at the Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, with the puck drop at 7 p.m. ET.

TV channel list and live streaming options

The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports, NHL Network, ESPN+ and BSSO.

Further, for those who can not see the matchup on TV, a free live stream is available on FuboTV.

Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

The Senators, holding a record of 18-25-2, are in 16th place in the Eastern Conference. They are facing the Nashville Predators, who boast a 26-22-1 record and sit in ninth place in the Western Conference.

In terms of pure goal-scoring talent, the Predators convert 2.98 goals per game but concede 3.1. Filip Forsberg is their standout player, with 23 goals and 27 assists. Roman Josi and Ryan O’Reilly have both contributed, as the former managed to score 10 goals and provide an additional 32 assists, while the latter has 17 goals and 25 assists.

As for the goalie, Juuse Saros has been a standout player in the Predators camp, holding an overall record of 19-18-1. Saros has faced 104 goals with a goals-against average of 2.91, making 968 total saves with a .904 save percentage.

The Ottawa Senators scored 150 goals at a high average of 3.3 per game. Nevertheless, their defense gives up 3.7 goals per game for a total of 165 this season.

The Sens have Tim Stutzle with 10 goals and 35 assists as the lead contributor, closely followed by Claude Giroux at 14 goals and 27 assists. Brady Tkachuk has also played his part, scoring 20 goals and assisting another 18 times.

Drake Batherson adds to the offense with 16 goals and 21 assists, while goaltender Joonas Korpisalo holds a 10-16-1 record, a 3.51 GAA, and a .886 SV%.

Predators vs. Senators: Head-to-Head

The Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators have played 20 games and recorded an average of 5.8 goals per game.

The Nashville Predators secured 12 victories, including three in overtime. They also suffered eight losses, with one in OT and two in penalty shootout.

On the other hand, the Ottawa Senators clinched eight wins, with one in OT and two in PS, while experiencing 12 losses, including three in OT and none in PS.

The average goals per matchup for the Nashville Predators and the Ottawa Senators are 3.3 and 2.5, respectively.