NHL 24 World of Chel new updates explained: Battle Pass, new EASHL mode & more

NHL 24 World of Chel has redefined the gaming landscape with the introduction of full cross-play functionality.

Now, players can seamlessly team up and compete with friends across different console generations, fostering a stronger sense of camaraderie and competition within the virtual hockey world. Let's delve into the details of the game.

Matchmaking reinvented: A new era of flexibility

Revolutionizing the gaming experience, the revamped matchmaking system empowers players to tailor their teams. Opt to include free-agent human players in your roster, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay even with fewer skaters online. This innovation boosts teamwork, elevates rewards, and nurtures new connections among players.

Intense EASHL Playoffs: Mirroring NHL excitement

In response to community feedback, NHL 24 World of Chel has overhauled the EA Sports Hockey League playoff structure. Adopting a best-of-seven series format across four rounds, the game now mirrors the nail-biting intensity of real-world NHL playoffs.

With higher stakes, each game becomes a step closer to the championship, delivering an authentic and exhilarating experience.

Casual Three-vs-Three Mode: Unwind and enjoy

Adding a layer of versatility, NHL 24 World of Chel introduces a laid-back three-vs-three EASHL mode. This mode caters to players seeking quick, low-pressure matches with friends, blending competitive play with relaxed enjoyment. It's the perfect platform to unwind and connect with pals without the commitment of traditional games.

Enhanced Creation Zone: Your avatar, Your way

The Creation Zone gets a significant upgrade, offering streamlined customization options. Now, crafting personalized avatars is quicker and more efficient. A single-screen interface allows for easy modifications, persona creation, and saving of multiple presets. Express your individuality on the ice like never before.

Battle Pass: Rewards Tailored to You

Taking player preferences to heart, NHL 24 introduces the World of Chel Battle Pass. With 75 tiers of rewards each season, players unlock vanity items, player classes, celebrations, banners, and club gear. Crucially, gameplay-specific unlocks are available to all through the free tier, leveling the playing field and prioritizing choice.

NHL 24 World of Chel Store: Your Gateway to Unlocks

As the hockey bag mechanic makes its exit, the NHL 24 World of Chel Store steps in. Easily access desired items using World of Chel coins to customize your player and club. This direct approach gives players control over their virtual hockey identity, and most items collected carry over to NHL 25, ensuring your style endures.

NHL 24's World of Chel updates signify a new era in virtual sports gaming. Cross-play unites players across generations, revamped matchmaking enhances flexibility, and the new EASHL playoff structure delivers heightened excitement.

With casual modes, enhanced customization, a dynamic Battle Pass, and a streamlined store, NHL 24 underscores its commitment to player preferences and community engagement, securing its position as a pioneer in sports gaming.