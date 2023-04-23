NHL Playoffs Overtime Rules 2023: What are the regulations in hockey extra time?

The NHL playoffs are an exciting time for hockey fans, and one of the most thrilling aspects of the postseason is the possibility of overtime. Unlike the regular season, where games are resolved with a shootout after a five-minute period of three-on-three play, the playoffs feature sudden-death overtime until one team scores a goal.

After regulation ends in a tie, the two teams will continue to play in the 20-minute overtime period, with all players on the ice. The first team to score a goal wins the game and the series if it's a playoff elimination game.

The intensity of playoff overtime hockey is unmatched, with players pushing themselves to the limit in pursuit of that game-winning goal. The game can go on for multiple overtime periods, which can be physically and mentally grueling for both teams.

Every moment matters in the NHL playoffs, and the importance of each shift becomes magnified as the game goes on. A team that can stay focused and execute their game plan under the pressure of sudden-death overtime is the one that will come out on top.

The rules for overtime in the NHL playoffs are simple: the game continues until one team scores a goal. It's a high-stakes, exciting format that has produced some of the most memorable moments in NHL history.

Los Angeles Kings claim overtime victory over Edmonton Oilers in NHL Playoffs

The Los Angeles Kings emerged victorious over the Edmonton Oilers in a thrilling Game 3 matchup in the NHL Playoffs. The game was fiercely contested from start to finish, with both teams giving it their all.

Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles Kings - Game Three

After a scoreless first period, the Kings opened the scoring with a late goal from Alex Iafallo. However, the Oilers quickly turned things around with two goals from superstar Connor McDavid, putting them ahead 2-1.

But the Kings fought back, with Adrian Kempe scoring to tie the game at 2-2 in the second period. The score remained deadlocked through the end of regulation time, setting the stage for overtime heroics.

In overtime, both teams continued to battle for the win, but it was Kings forward Trevor Moore who eventually secured the victory for his team with a well-placed snapshot. The goal gave the Kings a crucial win in the series, putting them up 2-1 and giving them a significant advantage as they look to advance to the next round.

With the series still closely contested, both teams will need to bring their best efforts in the next game if they hope to come out on top. But for now, the Kings can savor their hard-fought victory in Game 3.

