NHL trade rumors: Alex DeBrincat prefers to stake his place for Ottawa Senators

Amidst swirling trade rumors involving Alex DeBrincat and the Ottawa Senators, rumor has it that he wants to remain with the Senators. However, he is looking for a contract with terms, emphasizing the importance of getting it right, like fellow player Cole Caufield.

According to the source, Alex DeBrincat has expressed his desire to stay with the team. However, he is hesitant to sign a long-term contract until there is more clarity regarding the team's ownership, management, and coaching situation.

While speculation on social media has suggested a potential connection between DeBrincat and head coach D.J. Smith. The source indicates that DeBrincat actually holds high regard for the coach and has a strong affinity for the team.

The source stated:

"He likes the coach a lot and loves the team. I think he is worried that with all the guys making (big) money he may not be in their plans, but was excited to play with a healthy Josh Norris." - The Hockey News

The mention of DeBrincat's excitement in the past tense raises some concerns about his future intentions.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun reports that DeBrincat has provided the Senators with a list of preferred NHL destinations. It indicates that the team is exploring all options and considering potential trades for the star winger. However, the urgency for a decision from DeBrincat by draft day has raised questions.

While trade speculation persists, the winger's openness to staying with the team, coupled with his desire for a long-term commitment, suggests a chance for a mutually beneficial resolution.

A quick look at Alex DeBrincat's hockey career

Alex DeBrincat is an American professional ice hockey right winger currently playing for the Ottawa Senators in the NHL. He was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Born in Farmington Hills, Michigan, DeBrincat attended Lake Forest Academy after a brief stint at Harrison High School. Instead of pursuing college hockey, he joined the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the 2014-15 season.

In his first year with the Otters, DeBrincat set records with over 50 goals and 100 points, earning him several prestigious awards. He spent three successful seasons with the Otters, consistently achieving impressive scoring milestones.

DeBrincat made his debut with the Blackhawks in 2017 and has shown flashes of brilliance, including hat-tricks and improved scoring in subsequent seasons. Despite a slump in the 2019-20 season, he rebounded strongly in the shortened 2020-21 season.

Alex DeBrincat's success continued in the following year, earning him a spot in the NHL All-Star Game and achieving his second 40-goal season. In the latest edition, DeBrincat registered 27 goals and 39 assists for the Senators.

Poll : 0 votes