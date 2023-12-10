Paul Bissonnette gives his take on Dylan Larkin-Mathieu Joseph incident, much to Red Wings faithful's dissent

In the aftermath of the recent clash between Detroit Red Wings' captain Dylan Larkin and Ottawa Senators' Mathieu Joseph, former hockey player turned media personality Paul Bissonnette has shared his opinion. The controversial play left Larkin sprawled on the ice after a cross-check to the back of his head and neck by Joseph.

Bissonnette delved into the chaos that unfolded during the scramble for the puck. He suggested that both players were likely coming down to protect their respective territories, with Joseph's ill-timed push resulting in an unfortunate collision. Bissonnette's take on the incident was vividly expressed when he said via X:

"Tough scene in Detroit. Here's the madness everyone’s talking about. I honestly just believe that Kelly is coming down to protect the house. Joseph same and he shoves him at a horrible time, and it’s the perfect storm."

Paul Bissonnette acknowledged the frustration of Red Wings fans, who might be inclined to bring historical context into the debate. However, the 38-year-old firmly asserted that Joseph's push was unrelated to the timing of Larkin's actions, emphasizing that it was an unfortunate consequence of the intense competition around the net.

"I understand Red Wings fans want to bring history into it but Josephs shove has nothing to do with Kelly’s timing. Awful result to competing in the house area," he added.

Expand Tweet

Larkin, who was initially motionless on the ice, eventually stood up but was assisted to the locker room, sparking concerns about the extent of his injury.

Expressing dissent over social media platforms, fans were quick to criticize Bissonnette's take on the matter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the Red Wings faithful grapple with the aftermath of the incident, Bissonnette's analysis adds another layer to the ongoing discourse, prompting further debate within the hockey community.

Paul Bissonnette unleashes fiery response amid controversial Bedard-Corey Perry coverage criticism

Social media erupted as Paul Bissonnette found himself in a fiery exchange with a fan critical of the show's handling of the Connor Bedard-Corey Perry rumors. Bissonnette had lauded Bedard for gracefully managing baseless speculations linking a family member to Perry. While many supported Bissonnette's defense of the young Blackhawks player, some fans argued that the controversy fell within Spittin' Chiclets' traditional humor.

One fan accused the show of stifling free speech, saying:

"Y’all just HATING on free speech in this episode eh? The Bedard stuff is old time Chiclets humor, and you’re hating on your fans for laughing? Corporate turncoats. Or maybe you’re trying to change your image so teams start letting you interview active players again?"

Expand Tweet

Paul Bissonnette, known for his candid responses, fired back, saying:

"Get a life dirtbag. I’m all for free speech. I think you’re a f**king moron. Now call me back whatever you want as long as you f**k off."

Expand Tweet