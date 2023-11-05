"San Jose Sharks should erase their franchise immediately": Hockey fans perplexed as winless team concede 10 goals in back-to-back games

In a stunning continuation of their woes, the San Jose Sharks have left hockey fans bewildered and concerned, having suffered back-to-back 10-goal defeats. Prior to their 10-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Sharks endured a humiliating 10-1 defeat at the hands of the Vancouver Canucks.

These successive 10-goal losses have raised serious questions about the team's performance, leaving fans and analysts in a state of disbelief. Once a formidable force in the league, the San Jose Sharks now find themselves in a precarious position. They are off to the second-worst start in NHL history and struggling to find their footing.

Former Shark Erik Karlsson, who returned to San Jose wearing a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey for the first time since his offseason trade, had a standout performance with two assists. Karlsson, a former Norris Trophy winner, had been a cornerstone of the Sharks' defense, amassing an impressive 101 points last season alone.

The Penguins, on the other hand, capitalized on the Sharks' struggles, with Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel, and Reilly Smith each scoring twice in the game.

Hockey fans took to Twitter in a flurry of disappointment and frustration following the San Jose Sharks' back-to-back losses.

With two consecutive devastating defeats, the Sharks face an uphill battle to regain their composure and rekindle their winning spirit. The loyal fan base in San Jose watches with bated breath, hoping for a swift turnaround and a return to the competitive form the team once boasted.

Pittsburgh Penguins rout San Jose Sharks Sharks in a thrashing display

The game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the San Jose Sharks was nothing short of a lopsided affair, with the Penguins dominating in a 10-2 victory. The onslaught began early in the first period, as Reilly Smith found the back of the net at 1:30 with a power-play goal, thanks to an assist from Erik Karlsson. Smith wasn't done, adding his second goal with a wrist shot at 12:55.

The second period continued the Penguins' onslaught, with Jake Guentzel extending the lead to 3-0 at 3:21, followed swiftly by Vinnie Hinostroza at 4:26. Anthony Duclair managed to get the Sharks on the board with a power-play slap shot at 8:34.

However, the Penguins were relentless, with goals from Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang making it 6-1. Matt Nieto, a former Shark, scored on a breakaway to make it 7-1 at 11:53.

Bryan Rust continued the Penguins' scoring frenzy early in the third period, and though Jacob MacDonald responded with a power-play goal for the Sharks, Malkin, and Guentzel added two more goals for Pittsburgh to seal the emphatic 10-2 victory.

