Senators owner Michael Andlauer has cryptic stance on D.J. Smith's future as clamor for firing intensifies

Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer has addressed the growing discontent among fans regarding the team's performance and the calls for the dismissal of head coach D.J. Smith. With the Senators sporting a disappointing 9-10-0 record and languishing at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, the pressure on the coaching staff has been palpable.

Andlauer acknowledged the vocal dissatisfaction from a section of fans at the Canadian Tire Centre but seemed to downplay its significance.

"Section 323, the 30 fans that are there? I don’t know," he responded when asked about the chants for Smith's removal.

Despite the external pressure, Andlauer and president of hockey operations Steve Staios, also serving as the interim GM since the recent firing of Pierre Dorion, have been reluctant to make a coaching change.

Staios, aiming to provide stability amid a tumultuous season marked by a GM change, draft pick forfeiture and a player suspension, appears committed to maintaining the current coaching setup.

Andlauer further said:

"I do appreciate, and I love these fans, they are passionate. They have also gone six years without making the playoffs. The only thing I can say is that I’m as big a fan. I know I cannot socialize when the game is on. I’m pretty intense.”

Andlauer, who is still in the process of familiarizing himself with the team as a new owner, stressed the importance of taking a measured approach and not acting hastily:

“It’s a process, I’m a new boss. I’m looking at all our key employees and trying to understand and making sure they have the right tools to be successful. Steve is working pretty hard at this. I can feel the fans’ angst.”

Andlauer said:

“There’s some areas of improvement. We’re making notes. It’s so early in the season. I’ll leave it at that.”

Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer delays GM search

The owner's perspective on the general manager search was also revealed, indicating that nothing is imminent, and the process hasn't begun in earnest.

Andlauer expressed interest in a "two-headed monster" structure for the management team, citing his positive experience as a minority partner of the Montreal Canadiens. The tandem of Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes in Montreal was seen as a model that he would consider for the Senators.

While addressing the team's performance and coaching situation, Andlauer took time to discuss the franchise's future arena plans. He outlined a fact-finding mission, including visits to various modern arenas, as they explore options for the Senators' next home.

Andlauer detailed visits to arenas such as Belmont in New York, the Bell Centre in Montreal and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, with plans to tour Edmonton’s Rogers Place in January.

Andlauer said:

“We’ll try to rip off and duplicate all of the best in class. Hopefully we’ll be in a position one day where we’ll have a piece of land – whether it’s in LeBreton or downtown Ottawa – where we can do something pretty special for fans.”