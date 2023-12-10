"This wasn’t a planned attack" - Ex-Hockey star has his say on Mathieu Joseph's controversial hit on Dylan Larkin

In a recent NHL game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators, an incident involving Mathieu Joseph's hit on Detroit's captain, Dylan Larkin, sparked controversy and discussions among fans and analysts alike.

Former NHL player and current Spittin' Chiclets host, Paul Bissonnette, took to Twitter to share his perspective on the contentious play.

Bissonnette posted a tweet with an alternate angle of the incident, suggesting that Joseph's actions were not a deliberate attack but rather a result of a net-front battle gone awry. He pointed out that Joseph seemed to be scrambling to prevent Dylan Larkin from securing a rebound and emphasized that such actions don't typically result in suspensions.

"This is the other angle showing the hit from last night," Paul Bissonnette said. "Everyone was saying Joseph cross checked him. He’s clearly scrambling to prevent his check, Larkin, from getting the rebound."

"Do his hands come up? Yes. Never in my entire life have I seen a player do what Joseph does here and get suspended. A horrible result from Larkin getting hit in the head right after from Kelly."

"This wasn’t a planned attack," he added. "This was a net front battle gone wrong and Detroit fans have the blinders on because Joseph and Larkin have history."

During a first-period power play, Dylan Larkin took a cross-check to the head and neck from Joseph, which led to a collision with Ottawa's Parker Kelly. Larkin was found face-down on the ice in the aftermath, raising concerns about his well-being. While Larkin eventually stood up, he left the game, and there was no immediate report on the extent of his injury.

More on the Dylan Larkin incident and the Red Wings' loss

The Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 in a game marked by a controversial hit that left Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin unconscious on the ice.

Detroit Red Wings Coach Derek Lalonde said:

“Obviously, very concerned. That’s a really tough look, seeing him passed out on the ice, unconscious.”

Ottawa's Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko each contributed a goal and an assist, while Detroit's Patrick Kane scored his first goal of the season. The game also saw the ejection of Detroit's David Perron for cross-checking.