VIDEO: Brady and Matthew Tkachuk surprise their dad Keith with Hall of Fame news, leaves 51-year-old father emotional

In a heartwarming display of family pride and hockey heritage, Brady and Matthew Tkachuk recently surprised their father, Keith Tkachuk, with the news of his induction into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame. The Tkachuk family has hockey in its blood, with Keith having spent 18 illustrious seasons in the NHL and becoming one of the greatest American players in hockey history.

The emotional moment was captured in a video shared on social media, where Matthew began by welcoming their father to the Blues Hall of Fame. Keith's surprised and emotional reaction was nothing short of touching.

"Oh, are you serious?" he exclaimed,

Seemingly in disbelief, he added:

"I think I'm in the Hall of Fame because of you guys... Now I'm gonna cry"

Expand Tweet

Keith, who played for the St. Louis Blues for nine seasons in the early 2000s, scored 208 goals and recording 219 assists, notching up two-time All-Star selections.

Today, the Tkachuk legacy continues as his sons, Matthew and Brady, follow in his footsteps, playing for the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators, respectively.

Tim Stutzle Playfully Roasts Teammate Brady Tkachuk's Sneaker Game

Ottawa Senators' rising star, Tim Stutzle, recently made headlines in a lighthearted fashion after calling out his teammate, Brady Tkachuk, for his less-than-impressive sneaker game.

Stutzle had an enjoyable sneaker shopping adventure in Stockholm with sports journalist Elliotte Friedman. During the outing, Stutzle didn't hold back in expressing his candid opinion about Brady's footwear choices, and said:

"By far the worst shoe game."

Expand Tweet