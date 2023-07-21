WATCH: Brady Tkachuk's shirtless karaoke performance of Mr. Brightside to kick off his wedding weekend goes viral

In a heartwarming and lighthearted moment, NHL star Brady Tkachuk was caught on camera belting out the classic hit "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers during a karaoke night. The video quickly went viral, capturing the joyful and carefree spirit of the young hockey player as he enjoyed a fun-filled evening with friends.

The iconic song "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers has long been a favorite among music lovers worldwide. Its catchy melody and relatable lyrics have made it a staple at parties, concerts, and karaoke bars. As the song's popularity soared, karaoke versions soon followed, allowing fans to sing along with the music and embrace their inner rockstar.

In the viral video, Brady Tkachuk can be seen enthusiastically singing the line, "'cause I just can't look, it's killing me," with a big smile on his face. Shirtless and carefree, Tkachuk seemed to be living in the moment, fully enjoying the lyrics and the company of his friends.

Karaoke has become a favorite pastime for many, offering a chance to let loose and have fun while singing along to beloved tunes. For karaoke enthusiasts, "Mr. Brightside" has become a go-to choice, thanks to its infectious energy and memorable chorus that never fails to get the crowd singing along.

Tkachuk's karaoke performance with his soon-to-be wife and friends to kick off his wedding weekend has gone viral. This experience will live with Brady Tkachuk for years to come.

As the video spreads across social media platforms, fans have showered Tkachuk with praises for his carefree and happy demeanor. Many have appreciated the glimpse into the personal side of the athlete.

A look at Brady Tkachuk's NHL career

After committing to the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, he joined Boston University, making an impact with four goals and ten assists in his freshman season.

Drafted fourth overall by the Ottawa Senators in 2018, Tkachuk signed an entry-level contract and quickly made his mark with his NHL debut. Despite a brief injury, he finished his rookie season with 22 goals, ranking second among NHL rookies.

Brady Tkachuk's prowess earned him recognition as an alternate captain in the 2020-21 season, and he was selected for the NHL All-Star Game. In 2021, he signed a seven-year, $57.5 million contract with the Senators and was named the team's captain shortly after.

Brady Tkachuk's passion for the game was evident when he challenged the entire opposing team during a spirited matchup. Although the Senators narrowly missed the playoffs, Tkachuk's performance, alongside his brother Matthew at the All-Star Game, shows his lasting impact in the NHL.

