WATCH: Dan Marino and Phillip Phillips electrify home crowd before game three

Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino took center stage at the BB&T Center, drumming up excitement and rallying the crowd as the Florida Panthers prepared to face off against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Three of the Stanley Cup Final.

Marino's spirited pre-game chant, supported by a stunning plane flyover and an outstanding performance of the national anthem by American Idol winner Phillip Phillips, injected new energy into the Panthers' pursuit of victory.

Dan Marino leads the charge

As a Miami Dolphins icon and one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, Dan Marino's presence in the hockey arena was both unexpected and exhilarating.

Known for his fierce determination and leadership qualities, Marino stepped up to the challenge of pumping up the Panthers' faithful before the crucial game. With drumsticks in hand, Marino led the crowd in a resounding "Let's Go Panthers" chant, igniting a sense of camaraderie and excitement among the fans and players alike.

The atmosphere at the Panthers' home was electric, setting the stage for an intense matchup.

Phillip Phillips delivers an impressive national anthem performance for Panthers home crowd

Following Marino's drumming display, American Idol winner Phillip Phillips took to the stage to perform the national anthem. Known for his soulful voice and captivating performances, Phillips added his unique touch to the rendition, leaving the audience captivated. His heartfelt rendition of the anthem set the tone for the evening, invoking a sense of pride and unity among the spectators.

The combination of Marino's drumming and Phillips' powerful performance set the stage for an unforgettable game.

A catalyst for the Panthers' comeback

After struggling in the first two games against the formidable Vegas Golden Knights, the Panthers desperately need a spark to turn the series around. Marino's infectious enthusiasm and Phillips' captivating anthem could be just what the team needs to rekindle their fighting spirit. The crowd responded with renewed vigor, rallying behind their team.

The Panthers stepped onto the ice with a newfound determination, ready to give their all and make a statement.

The presence of Dan Marino, who was drumming out the "Let's Go Panthers" chant, accompanied by Phillip Phillips' breathtaking rendition of the national anthem, injected a surge of energy into the Florida Panthers and their fans.

The combination of sporting icons and talented performers brought a sense of unity and excitement, adding an extra layer of intensity to the already thrilling Stanley Cup Final.

