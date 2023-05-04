WATCH: Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker helps in gender reveal of couple who are long-time Pens supporters

Taylor Gabriela, a Pittsburgh Penguins fan, found a unique way to announce the gender of her baby to her husband. She took the help of Jason Zucker.

Jason Zucker, a forward for the Pittsburgh Penguins, shared the news with her husband Joe in a heartwarming video message.

Taylor Gabriela tweeted:

“ HUGE THANK YOU to @penguins’s very own @Jason_Zucker16 for helping me surprise my husband with our gender reveal!! We appreciate your well wishes and cannot wait for our baby boy’s arrival in early October - just in time for hockey season!#LetsGoPens ”

In the video, Zucker thanked the couple for their support of the team.

"Hey, Joe, Jason Zucker here from Pittsburgh Penguins reaching out on behalf of your wife. Heard you guys are big Penguins fans, so I really, really appreciate that support, not only for me, but for the entire team."

He even accepted the bad turn of events in this year's NHL season, as the Penguins didn't make it to the playoffs.

"That stuff goes a really long way for us. Obviously it wasn't the year we wanted, but we're excited for a great offseason. We're going to get back after it next year"

Zucker then shared the exciting news with Joe, announcing that he would be the father of a baby boy due in early October - just in time for the hockey season.

"I've got some very, very exciting news for you. I am here to announce the gender of the baby with Zach. I'm super excited to let you know, Joe, that you are going to have a son, to become a massive Penguins fan, and to help cheer us on and to enjoy those games with you. So congratulations, I hope everything goes very well to your pregnancy."

He also added that he hopes their kid becomes a big Penguins fan, too.

"And I hope that he becomes just as big Penguins fans."

Pittsburgh Penguins sign Alexander Nylander to one-year contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced the signing of Alexander Nylander to a one-year contract. The deal was finalized on Saturday and will see Nylander earn the NHL minimum salary of $775,000 for the 2023-24 season.

Nylander, who is a forward, played a total of nine games with the Penguins during the 2022-23 season. During that time, he managed to score one goal and add an assist to his tally.

While his NHL appearances were limited, Nylander was able to make a significant impact in the AHL, where he played for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In 55 games, he was able to tally 25 goals and 25 assists.

Given his performance in the AHL, it is likely that Nylander will feature prominently in the Penguins' roster next season. Also, the contract he signed is a one-way deal, meaning he will be paid the same amount regardless of whether he plays in the NHL or the AHL.

