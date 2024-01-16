WATCH: Will Smith confesses to sliding into Canadian pop star Tate McRae's DMs

In a recent episode of the popular podcast "Spittin' Chiclets," NHL prospect Will Smith, drafted by the San Jose Sharks, revealed a surprising aspect of his personal life.

The young hockey player admitted to reaching out to Canadian pop sensation Tate McRae through direct messages. When prompted by the podcast hosts Paul Bissonette and Ryan Whitney about whether he had messaged Tate McRae, Will Smith responded:

"I might've, I might've."

The hosts, sensing an opportunity for matchmaking, suggested that they should play Cupid and bring the two together.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

The banter continued as Paul Bissonette humorously expressed concern about McRae attending games and potentially distracting Smith. Bissonette even playfully warned Smith about not wanting him to become the next Travis Kelce in the hockey world.

The hosts went on to brainstorm ideas, suggesting that McRae could attend a game at the Gannis Arena or even the prestigious Beanpot tournament. However, the age difference between the two was acknowledged, with concerns raised about McRae being 22.

As the hockey season unfolds, fans will eagerly look forward to whether this unexpected connection between Will Smith and Tate McRae leads to a real-life meet-up.

Will Smith's stellar journey from NHL Draft glory to international triumph

Will Smith has swiftly emerged as a prominent figure in American collegiate ice hockey.

Currently playing for the Boston College Eagles in the NCAA, Smith took a significant leap when he was selected fourth overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Smith's remarkable skill and scoring prowess were evident from his early years in the national program. In his debut season with the under-17 team, he notched up an impressive 37 points in 35 games.

Transitioning to the under-18 team in his draft-eligible year, Smith centered the first line, averaging over two points per game and earning the coveted MVP title at the BioSteel All-American Game.

In 2023, Will Smith had a memorable­ moment in sports at the IIHF World U18 Championships. He was the­ star with the highest score. He­ amazed the crowd by racking up nine goals and a whopping total of 20 points, and he­ did so in only seven games.

His skills we­re key to the U.S. te­am's victory and their gold medal glory. Smith did it again, joining them on the­ big world stage in 2024 for the World Junior Ice Hocke­y Championships.