Wayne Gretzky's son Trevor engaged to girlfriend Ashley Malinchak, Janet Jones posts video on social media

Wayne Gretzky's son, Trevor Gretzky, has finally found "the one". He confirmed his engagement to Ashley Malinchak. His mother, Janet Jones, confirmed the news on her Instagram account.

Trevor, too, posted the moment on his account. In the video Trevor Gretzky posted, he can be seen bending down to propose to his partner, who is overcome with emotion. Gretzky places the ring on her finger, and they have a tender moment before embracing for a time.

The couple's other friends and family members can be seen taking pictures and videos of them as they become engaged.

It was a joyous occasion for both of them. Both of their families looked very happy during the informal ceremony. The comments under the post also congratulated the couple and their families. Trevor is Wayne Gretzky's third child. His other children include older siblings Paulina and Ty. His younger siblings include Tristan and Emma.

Paulina is already married to American professional golfer Dustin Johnson and they too have children of their own. It's now Trevor's turn to experience marital bliss. Both families have not announced a wedding date yet.

Wayne Gretzky's son Trevor has set his own path as a baseball player and actor

Wayne Gretzky's son and his guest arrive at the 2019 NHL Awards

At Oaks Christian School, Trevor Gretzky divided his time between the football pitch and the baseball diamond. He acknowledged that despite his love for both sports, baseball was his primary passion.

"I grew up in New York going to Yankee games and just liked the sport right away," he said, according to Gase.

Trevor Gretzky was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the seventh round in the amateur draught in June 2011. He batted, although his statistics weren't extraordinary.2015 stats with the Class-A Burlington Bees: 242, two home runs, 21 RBIs.

In 2016, the Los Angeles Angels released him. He continues to play baseball, but not in America. He's presently a player with the Trois-Rivieres. Trevor plays a different sport than his father, but his major objective is still to get the opportunity to take part in a postseason run.

He has also decided to act. He has co-starred alongside Bruce Willis in American Siege. The duo plays law enforcement officers in a small Georgia town whose primary job is to carry out the wishes of the town’s powerful and corrupt mayor.

He might not be an NHL legend like Wayne Gretzky but Trevor has set his path and career. Today, he will be a proud father. Wayne Gretzky's son has achieved his own path

Poll : 0 votes