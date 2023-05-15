Elisha Cuthbert, wife of Former NHL player Dion Phaneuf, is best known for her role as Kim Bauer on the hit show 24.

She opened up about the pressures of being labeled a sex symbol after her role in the 2004 film The Girl Next Door. In the movie, she played an ex-porn star.

She explained in an interview with Paris Hilton on the latter's podcast, "This is Paris".

"There was this pressure of, like, maybe the fashion world or whatever saw me as a certain thing when really it was a character"

Despite nearly two decades having passed since the film's release, Cuthbert said she still felt the pressure to live up to her sex symbol status.

"It's rare for people to not bring up the fact that she was once named the 'most beautiful woman in television' by men's publications like Maxim and FHM in the mid-2000s," the interview stated.

However, Cuthbert was quick to clarify that her role in The Girl Next Door did not define her as an artist. She said,

"It's not really a reflection of me as an artist, But on the flip side of it ... if that's what they saw and they liked that, too, I'm OK with it."

The actress explained that while her role in The Girl Next Door "struck a chord with a lot of people," it was not something she dwelled on in her everyday life. She said,

"For me, it wasn't even me, it was that character, So it seemed so strange to live up to a character I played when I was 21."

Elisha Cuthbert said that despite her attempts to move away from the sex symbol label, fans refused to let her age. She said,

"Comments were just so weird," It was like, 'Oh, you look older!' Sure, I did. That's the way the world works."

Despite the challenges that came with being a sex symbol, Elisha Cuthbert had been open about how she handled the pressure. She said in an interview for the podcast "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson",

"It was just some list some random magazine decided to create. When someone read my bio, those things came up. They actually didn't mean anything in regards to me as a person or my career."

Elisha Cuthbert and Dion Phaneuf: A look at their relationship

Elisha Cuthbert, known for her acting career, has been married to Dion Phaneuf, a Canadian NHL hockey player, since 2013. Despite the challenges of a long-distance relationship due to Phaneuf's hockey career, their marriage has been characterized by unwavering support and devotion.

Elisha Cuthbert frequently expresses her admiration for her husband, often referring to him as her "soulmate." She actively cheers for him during his games, attends as many as possible, and uses social media to support his endeavors.

Both Cuthbert and Phaneuf have publicly spoken highly of each other in interviews, emphasizing the importance of communication and understanding in their marriage. Cuthbert emphasizes the significance of respecting and nurturing each other's individuality and careers.

In 2019, the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Cuthbert shared a heartfelt message on social media expressing gratitude for the strength and beauty of their relationship. She commended Phaneuf's resilience in the face of the pressures that come with his hockey career.

Their family expanded in 2017 with the arrival of their first child, a daughter. Three years later, in 2020, they welcomed their second child, a son. Since then, they have been enjoying the blessings of parenthood and sharing cherished moments with their young family on social media.

