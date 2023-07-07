When do NHL tickets go on sale? (2023-24)

For hockey enthusiasts eagerly counting down the days until the start of the upcoming NHL season, mark your calendars for June 28. This pivotal date signals the release of individual game tickets for the 2023-24 NHL season, allowing fans to secure their spots in the stands and cheer on their favorite teams in person.

League franchises across the league have recognized the importance of giving fans ample time to plan their attendance for games. By releasing tickets several months in advance, fans can organize their schedules, make travel arrangements, and eagerly anticipate the thrilling on-ice action that lies ahead.

Whether you're a devoted supporter of an Original Six franchise or a passionate fan of one of the league's newer teams, securing tickets can be a highly sought-after experience. From witnessing the grace and skill of star players to feeling the electric atmosphere inside the arena, being part of the live hockey experience is unmatched.

NHL 2023-24 Schedule released

The National Hockey League has unveiled the highly anticipated schedule for the 2023-24 regular season. The action-packed season will kick off on Tuesday, October 10, with a tripleheader exclusively broadcasted on ESPN. The highlight of the opening night will be the Vegas Golden Knights raising their first Stanley Cup championship banner before facing off against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena.

The following day, Wednesday, October 11, will mark the season debut of TNT's coverage, featuring a doubleheader with the Chicago Blackhawks visiting the Boston Bruins and the LA Kings hosting the Colorado Avalanche. Additionally, all seven Canadian teams will be in action on October 11, making it an exciting night for hockey fans north of the border.

The 1,312-game regular season, consisting of 82 games per team, will conclude on April 18. The schedule includes several notable dates and events, such as the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ on October 29, where the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will face off outdoors at Commonwealth Stadium.

International fans can look forward to the 2023 NHL Global Series™ in Stockholm, Sweden, featuring the Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, and Toronto Maple Leafs from November 16-19. This series will add to the rich history of NHL regular-season games played in Stockholm.

Other highlights of the season include a rematch of the 2023 Stanley Cup® Final between the Florida Panthers and the Golden Knights on December 23, and 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® on January 1, featuring the Kraken and Golden Knights in an outdoor game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada on January 20 will showcase all seven Canadian teams in action, and All-Star Weekend in Toronto from February 1-4 promises to be a star-studded event.

The season will conclude with the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series™ at MetLife Stadium on February 17-18, featuring the Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, and New York Islanders in two thrilling outdoor games.

With broadcast coverage provided by ESPN, Turner Sports, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports, fans can expect comprehensive and exciting coverage of the 2023-24 season.

