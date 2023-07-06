David Pollack ESPN salary: How much did football analyst make at sports network?

After learning of his termination from ESPN, David Pollack took to Twitter to share a video expressing his gratitude to the cable network for the opportunity to be part of their team, as well as to the fans who supported him and watched "College GameDay."

Pollack was one of around 20 on-air employees affected by ESPN's recent layoffs, including notable names such as LaPhonso Ellis, Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Todd McShay, Steve Young, and Ashley Brewer. Although unsure of his professional future, Pollack remains optimistic about making a comeback.

Pollack, who had been a fixture on College GameDay for fourteen years, had a stellar collegiate career at Georgia and an NFL career that ended prematurely by a broken neck. He was a staple on set.

David Pollack made about $600,000 during the course of his NFL career. While working for ESPN, he was paid an annual salary of $81,650.

What is David Pollack's net worth?

Former Georgia defender David Pollack was an All-American in the early 2000s. At Georgia, he won the SEC defensive player of the year award twice. The Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. During the 2011 fall season, Pollack started working for ESPN's College GameDay.

He has made a respectable living in his professional career, initially as a linebacker in the NFL and then for more than ten years as a collegiate pundit. In 2023, Pollack's estimated net worth is $986,300.

Pollack has two of the top five single-season sack records in program history (14 in 2002 and 12.5 in 2004), maintains school career records for 58.5 tackles for loss and three blocked punts. During his sophomore and senior years, Pollack ranked first in the SEC for sacks and tackles for loss.

Why did David Pollack retire early from the NFL?

During his time at Georgia, David Pollack recorded 36 sacks, which ranks third in NCAA history. He was selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft and competed professionally for the Cincinnati Bengals of the NFL. When the Bengals played the Cleveland Browns in the second game of his second season, he sustained a neck injury that would end his career.

Marvin Lewis, the Bengals' then-head coach, later said that Pollack was "not completely comfortable with where he was medically" and would be retiring.

