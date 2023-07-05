Who killed Steve McNair? Revisiting tragic murder of ex-Ravens QB

The entire league was left in shock upon learning of Steve McNair's untimely passing on July 4, 2009, particularly due to the tragic circumstances surrounding his death. McNair was fatally shot with four bullets. It was later revealed that his lover, a 20-year-old woman named Jenny Kazemi, had committed the act before taking her own life, as confirmed by the authorities.

Kazemi, an Iranian waitress employed at a Dave & Buster's restaurant, ended her own life while seated next to McNair, utilising the same weapon used to end his life.

This devastating incident occurred when McNair was just 36 years old. The day prior to the murder, Kazemi had purchased a firearm. Initially, there were controversies regarding whether she was the one who shot McNair. However, the manner in which McNair was killed, execution-style with two shots to the head and two to the chest, provided compelling evidence, indicating the involvement of someone unfamiliar with handling firearms.

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, ultimately stated that Steve McNair's death was borne out of envy. They speculated that Sahel Kazemi, driven by the belief that her life was falling apart and convinced that McNair had been involved with another woman, took the drastic step of ending his life.

Which NFL teams did Steve McNair play for?

Alcorn State is where Steve McNair played collegiate football. He was a 1994 Heisman Trophy finalist. He came in third place behind Ki-Jana Carter and Rashaan Salaam, the award-winning running back.

Despite Alcorn State's lower level of competition, the Houston Oilers valued McNair's powerful hand and agility enough to select him with the third overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft.

McNair played in three Pro Bowls during his time in the league. In 2003, he shared the NFL MVP award with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning. In the 1999 season, McNair led the Titans to a Super Bowl appearance. He played for the Baltimore Ravens during his last two seasons in the NFL, where his first season saw him post a 13-3 record.

Over the course of an 11-year NFL career, the legendary quarterback from Alcorn State amassed 31,304 passing yards, 3,590 rushing yards, 174 passing touchdowns, 37 rushing touchdowns, and 119 interceptions. The Titans have since retired his No. 9 jersey.

