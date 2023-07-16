When will Marian Hossa play his last hockey game? How to buy tickets, lineups & more

Marian Hossa, a legendary figure in the world of hockey, is set to bid farewell to his professional career with a special "Goodbye Game" on Aug. 18 in Trencin at 18:18 hrs Slovakia time. The game promises to be a star-studded affair, with an impressive lineup of former teammates and friends who will gather to celebrate Hossa's remarkable career.

Among the notable names confirmed for the game are Nicklas Lidstrom, Zdeno Chara, Dustin Byfuglien, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Martin Havlat, Patrick Sharp, Marian Gaborík, Tomas Kopecky, Daniel Alfredsson, Michal Handzus, Marian Satan, Michal Rozsíval and Jonathan Toews.

The presence of these esteemed players shows the impact Hossa has had on the sport and the respect he has earned from his peers.

Fans attending the event will need a ticket worth 281 Euro for the opportunity to witness the game from one of the most coveted stands at the Trencin winter stadium. Moreover, each ticket holder will receive a jersey signed by Marian Hossa as a token of appreciation for their unwavering support throughout his career. Tickets can be purchased at ticketportal.sk.

This farewell game holds deep significance for Hossa as he expresses his gratitude to fans who have stood by him over the years. It serves as a tribute to his successful career and a chance to reunite with the teammates and friends who shared the ice with him, both domestically and internationally.

Moreover, the proceeds from the game will be donated to Marian Hossa's non-profit organization, HOSS HEROES, exemplifying his commitment to giving back to the community.

Hossa's illustrious career spans various leagues, including the NHL, where he garnered immense respect as one of the league's top forwards. As Hossa takes his final bow, he leaves behind remarkable NHL career numbers of 1,309 games played, 525 goals, 609 assists and 1,134 points.

Known for his exceptional speed and skill, Hossa will be remembered as one of the greatest players to grace the ice.

A look at Marian Hossa's NHL career

Marian Hossa, a Slovak ice hockey player, had an illustrious NHL career spanning over two decades.

He played for several teams, including the Ottawa Senators, Atlanta Thrashers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks. Hossa's run began with the Senators in 1997, and he quickly made an impact, earning NHL All-Rookie honors.

Over the years, Hossa showcased his skill and consistency, earning All-Star Game selections and leading his teams in scoring. He had memorable playoff runs, including reaching the Stanley Cup Finals with the Penguins and Red Wings.

In 2009, he signed with the Blackhawks, where he played a pivotal role in the team's three Stanley Cup championships. Unfortunately, Hossa's career was cut short due to a skin disorder, leading to his retirement in 2018. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020.

