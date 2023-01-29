Connor McDavid is the center and captain for the Edmonton Oilers. He was selected first overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and in just his second year, was handed the responsibilities of a captain, making him the youngest captain in NHL history.

He also became the youngest player to win the Art Ross Trophy, scoring the most goals in the 2016-2017 season and has since won this two more times.

Connor McDavid met his girlfriend Lauren Kyle in 2016 after they reportedly bumped into each other at the wrong location for their friend's birthday.

Lauren Kyle was born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, and studied at Ryerson's School of Interior Design. She heads her own firm, Kyle and Co. Design Studio and is currently working on publishing her cookbook called The Atelier Table.

Lauren also has a passion for sports. She played volleyball in college and has been a pillar of support for Connor, cheering him on in all his home games in Edmonton.

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle were featured in an episode of Architectural Digest where the couple showed off their luxurious home in Edmonton.

The home includes an indoor sports court where McDavid keeps in touch with basketball and also gets his reps in for hockey, a home gym that has been used by many of his teammates, especially during the pandemic, a sauna that Kyle says is a must-have, among other astonishing features.

Kyle did the interior design for the majority of their home.

The couple also has a dog, Leonard, who, according to Lauren, is the king of the house. Both of them share a love for dogs and even have a neon sign that reads, "If you don't like dogs, get out".

Is Connor McDavid no longer dating Lauren Kyle?

In June 2022, Connor McDavid was spotted holding hands with another girl in public. Videos of the incident surfaced on social media and fans were quick to reach conclusions.

Since the incident, there have only been a handful of posts by the couple on their respective Instagram accounts and both have been posting less about the other, atleast on social media.

To this date, neither Connor nor Lauren have made any announcements that might shed more light on the incident and their relationship status, and seem to have decided to keep their personal lives, private.

