Who is Mike Modano's wife? All you need to know about Allison Micheletti

The captivating love story of former NHL hockey sensation Mike Modano and his wife, professional golfer Allison Micheletti, began in 2013 when they tied the knot in Dallas. Ever since, their connection has grown stronger. But who exactly is the remarkable woman who won the heart of this legendary hockey figure?

The Dallas Stars legend's wife Allison's deep-rooted connection to sports comes from her family. Her father, Joe Micheletti, had a notable career as an NHL player before transitioning to become a New York Rangers broadcaster.

What makes Allison's journey fascinating is her initial foray into sports. While she excelled in basketball and soccer, a pivotal moment occurred when a torn ACL at age 16 changed her trajectory. This led her to golf, where she pursued collegiate golfing stints at Furman University and Arizona State University before transitioning to a professional golf career in 2011.

In addition to her sporting achievements, Allison made a brief foray into the world of reality television. She was a contestant on the Golf Channel's "Big Break Atlantis," showcasing her golfing prowess in a competitive setting.

Beyond her athletic pursuits, Allison is a dedicated dog lover, sharing her life with two beloved canine companions, Sunny and Bear. She is also actively involved with DFW Rescue Me, a nonprofit organization in Dallas that strives to reduce animal euthanasia rates in the area.

Who was Mike Modano's wife before he married Allison Micheletti?

Before his marriage to Allison Micheletti, Mike Modano was married to singer/songwriter Willa Ford. Their relationship took a significant turn when, on November 30, 2006, Ford announced their engagement following a Thanksgiving proposal.

The couple exchanged vows on August 25, 2007, in a small ceremony in Athens, Texas, with NHL stars Brett Hull and Darryl Sydor serving as Modano's co-best men. Ford even blogged about the Dallas Stars' 2007 playoff series for the NHL, demonstrating her vocal support for her husband. However, in August 2012, Ford and Modano decided to divorce, marking a pivotal moment in Modano's personal life.