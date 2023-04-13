Who is Sidney Crosby's girlfriend? Meet Kathy Leutner

Kathy Leutner is a model who is in a relationship with Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. She has made a name for herself in the modeling industry, working for well-known magazines in the past.

Her long-term relationship with Sidney Crosby has been a topic of interest for many. The couple reportedly met through a mutual friend back in 2008 and have been together ever since. The couple have been dating for over a decade now.

Leutner was born on December 13th, 1987, in Chantilly, Virginia. She was raised by her parents, John and Judith Leutner, alongside her sister, Jennifer Ann Dybsky. Leutner attended Chantilly High School where she played lacrosse for the high school varsity girls’ team. She developed an interest in modeling at a young age and decided to pursue it after graduating high school, foregoing college.

Despite facing initial hurdles in her career, Leutner persevered and eventually got her big break when she modeled for Fitness Magazine. Her athletic build and height were a perfect fit for the magazine's cover. From there, she has appeared in multiple advertisements and commercial ads for various brands, such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Naked, Famous, Faviana, and Hollister Co., among others.

More on Sidney Crosby's girlfriend Kathy Leutner and Crosby.

According to Players Bio, Leutner has a net worth of $1.2 million as of 2022 and earns an average salary of $132,000. Leutner's physical features have been one of the major assets that have helped her in her job as a model. She stands at 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimeters), which is quite impressive for a woman.

In a 2011 interview, Leutner shared that she feels the sexiest when she has her hair down, is not wearing a lot of makeup, and is just confident about herself. She also mentioned that spending time with her family and friends makes her happy.

Leutner's father raised her to be a Philadelphia Eagles fan, despite living just outside Washington D.C. Although, she has now been frequently seen supporting the Penguins during NHL matches. One of her most notable appearances was in 2021, when she and Crosby watched personalized videos of him on the red carpet before his 1,000th game at the PPG Paints Arena.

Sidney Crosby had another impressive season in the NHL in 2022-23, tallying 33 goals and 58 assists for a total of 91 points in 81 games. Despite his individual success, the Pittsburgh Penguins failed to make the playoffs, which is a disappointment for the team and their fans.

However, Sidney Crosby's contributions on the ice cannot be denied, and he remains one of the league's top players. His skill, leadership, and dedication to the game continue to make him a fan favorite.

Poll : 0 votes