Why do Florida Panthers fans throws rats on ice? Exploring the three-decade old unique tradition

The Florida Panthers have a unique tradition that has become synonymous with their team: throwing plastic rats onto the ice after a win. The story of the rats dates back to 1995 when a rat appeared in the Panthers’ locker room before a game against the Calgary Flames.

Former Panthers captain Scott Mellanby famously scored two goals that night, leading to goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck’s quip that he had scored a "rat trick." Fans began throwing plastic rats onto the ice after every goal, leading to a partnership with exterminator company Orkin to clean up the rink.

The tradition died down for a few years but made a resurgence in 2012, coinciding with the team’s return to the playoffs and its first Southeast Division crown. The new ownership group embraced the tradition and began selling plastic rats at the Bank Atlantic Center. Players have even scooped up rats as souvenirs after key wins.

The rats have become a storyline in the playoff series, with the NHL asking the Florida Panthers to stop selling them in the arena after a few made their way onto the ice during gameplay. Regardless, the tradition remains important to Panthers fans and has reinvigorated a once lethargic fan base.

As the Panthers continue to have success, the younger generation of fans will likely have fond memories of their own. The Florida Panthers rats are a unique and beloved tradition that has become part of the team’s identity.

Boston Bruins defeated Florida Panthers 6-2 in Game 4

The Boston Bruins defeated the Florida Panthers 6-2 in their first-round playoff Game 4 on Sunday, taking a 3-1 lead in the series. Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk each scored twice, while Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi also had goals for the Bruins.

Linus Ullmark made 41 saves in the victory. Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett had goals for Florida, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for the Panthers. The Bruins need only one more win to reach the second round for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

The game ended with a scrum involving all 11 players on the ice, with Ullmark receiving a misconduct penalty. Hall scored two goals in the final 3:36, including an empty-netter, to seal the victory for Boston. DeBrusk's two goals gave the Bruins a two-goal lead on both occasions. Boston improved to 39-1-1 this season when leading after the first period and 50-1-2 when leading after two periods.

Florida played from behind throughout the game, with Boston taking the lead through Marchand's power-play goal in the first period. Tkachuk and Bennett scored for the Florida Panthers but were unable to tie the game. Bobrovsky started in place of Alex Lyon, while Aaron Ekblad sat out due to injury. The Panthers will try to avoid elimination in Game 5 on Wednesday in Boston.

Poll : 0 votes