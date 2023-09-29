Why did Steve Staios leave the Oilers? Exploring possible reasons behind his departure for Senators

Steve Staios' departure from the Edmonton Oilers as their special advisor has sent shockwaves across the hockey world. The rapid transformations within the Oilers' management landscape have been closely followed by fans and experts alike, leading many to wonder why Staios chose to leave the organization.

The Oilers released a statement Friday morning confirming Staios' resignation:

"Steve Staios has resigned his position as a special advisor to Edmonton Oilers hockey operations to pursue another opportunity. We have accepted Steve’s resignation, thank him for his time with the club and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Back in May, it was widely speculated that Staios was being groomed as a potential successor to general manager Ken Holland, whose contract is set to expire after the 2023-24 season. NHL insider Frank Seravalli's revelation on the DFO Rundown hinted at the Oilers' strong intent to nurture Staios' role within the organization.

However, it seems that things took an unexpected turn. Reports suggest that a meeting between Staios and the Oilers' brass didn't go as planned, raising questions about the team's commitment to his future as a key decision-maker.

The recent appointment of Jeff Jackson as the CEO of Hockey Operations and the elevation of Paul Coffey's role within the club added further intrigue to the situation.

These developments have left observers pondering the factors that contributed to Staios' departure and whether they signaled a significant shift in the team's plans for his involvement.

As the dust settles, the exact reasons behind Staios' exit and his new role with the Ottawa Senators remain a topic of speculation and intrigue for hockey enthusiasts.

Senators announce Steve Staios as president of Hockey Ops

The Ottawa Senators have announced the appointment of Steve Staios as their President of Hockey Operations, a move that signals a significant addition to the team's leadership.

Owner Michael Andlauer, Staios' former boss at Hamilton Bulldogs, expressed his excitement about the hiring, citing Staios' impressive hockey acumen, attention to detail, commitment to excellence and passion for the game and its players.

Staios, a native of Hamilton, Ontario, joins the Senators from the Edmonton Oilers, where he previously served as a Special Advisor to the Hockey Operations staff. His extensive experience in hockey management includes a tenure with the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs, where he held roles as president and general manager, leading the team to two OHL championships.

Staios received recognition for his management skills, earning the OHL's Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year for the 2021-22 season. Before his management career, Staios enjoyed a 16-year NHL career as a defenseman, playing for several teams.

Steve Staios also contributed to international hockey, managing Team Canada at the 2019 World Juniors and the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. His achievements as a player include gold medals at the 2003 and 2004 World Championships and a silver medal in 2008.