The Florida Panthers continue their Cinderella story as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

In the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Panthers knocked off the Presidents' Trophy-winning Boston Bruins (seven games) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (five games).

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes got past the New York Islanders (six games) and New Jersey Devils (five games).

Here are three things to look out for in the Panthers-Hurricanes series:

#1 The storm is no longer coming, it has arrived

The Carolina Hurricanes have been the most dominant team in this year's Stanley Cup playoffs. They have played only 11 games, the fewest of all four remaining teams.

In the first round, Carolina did not have much trouble dispatching the Islanders in six games. In the second series, they faced off against the Devils, who were flying high on the back of a Game 7 win against their rivals, the New York Rangers. Yet, the Hurricanes dominated the first two games and took care of the Devils in five.

Will the storm continue to sweep the nation?

#2 Florida goaltending: hot or not?

The Florida Panthers snuck into the playoffs as the East's second wild card thanks in part to the goaltending of Alex Lyon. But in the first round against Boston, Lyon struggled and the Panthers turned to veteran Sergei Bobrovsky.

Bobrovksy answered the bell. After a bumpy first start, 'Bob' turned in .917 save percentage or better in seven of his next eight games.

Bobrovsky will be a huge factor in this series. The Hurricanes are known to throw everything but the kitchen sink at the opponent's net, often crashing the crease and making life difficult for the netminder.

Can Bobrovsky step up again and save the Panthers?

#3 Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida shenanigans

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk is the best at what he does: scoring goals and getting into the heads of his opponents. Tkachuk has shown both of these skills throughout Florida's playoff run and he has not been alone. Other Panthers skaters have bought into what their leader has done, and it has worked.

Perfect example:

Brady Trettenero @BradyTrett Geez, Radko Gudas screaming in Joseph Woll's face after the Panthers win the series... Geez, Radko Gudas screaming in Joseph Woll's face after the Panthers win the series... https://t.co/vRwRsn2TY2

Florida would not be where they are without this part of their game. The scraps, post-whistle get-togethers, and ability to frustrate the opponent's top talent have been a massive part of their success. Don't expect them to slow down in the Eastern Conference Final.

