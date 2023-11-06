NHL Rumors: Insider names 5 names linked to vacant Senators GM role  

The Ottawa Senators are on the lookout for a new general manager to fill the void left by Pierre Dorion's departure.

In light of an NHL investigation resulting in the loss of a first-round draft pick, Ottawa decided to end their association with Dorion, who served as their general manager since 2016.

As the search for a suitable replacement gets underway, several names have emerged as potential candidates. Let's take a closer look at five individuals according to Bruce Garrioch of Ottawa Sun, who could be in the running for the coveted Ottawa GM role.

Shawn Horcoff (Detroit Red Wings Assistant GM)

One name gaining traction is Detroit Red Wings' Assistant GM Shawn Horcoff. He has a background in player development and worked his way up the executive ladder.

Horcoff's tenure with the Red Wings and his role as the GM of their AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids make him a compelling option.

Mathieu Darche (Tampa Bay Lightning Executive)

Mathieu Darche's name has also surfaced as a potential candidate. His executive experience with the successful Tampa Bay Lightning franchise adds to his appeal as a contender for the Senators' GM position.

Peter Chiarelli (St. Louis Blues VP)

Peter Chiarelli, currently serving as Vice President of the St. Louis Blues, is another name to watch. His previous GM experience with the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers makes him a seasoned executive in the NHL.

John Ferguson Jr. (Arizona Coyotes Assistant GM)

John Ferguson Jr., an assistant GM with the Arizona Coyotes, is considered an interesting option for the Senators. His experience and insights could be valuable in steering the team forward.

Ryan Bowness (Ottawa Assistant GM)

In-house candidate Ryan Bowness is also a strong contender for the GM role. His familiarity with the organization and the team's operations may give him an advantage in the selection process.

Ottawa Senators Interim GM's Steve Staios's remarks

While Ottawa is in no hurry to make a decision, the search for the right candidate continues. Senators President of Hockey Operations and Interim GM Steve Staios emphasized:

“The one thing we don’t want to do is rush into anything. I feel confident in the group we have in the front office to be able to continue to move forward with our vision and execute on that. We’ll take the time afford to make sure we get the right people in place and continue to build this to a best in class, which owner Michael (Andlauer) wants."

As the team reflects on its performance and seeks answers to improve its standings, the Ottawa Senators aim to regain consistency and build chemistry within the roster.