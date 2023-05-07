Seattle Kraken vs Dallas Stars Game 3: Preview, lines, predictions, how to watch | 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken are tied at 1-1 as the series shifts to Climate Pledge Arena in Washington.

In their first-round series, both of the teams struggled in Game 3. Dallas was dominated by the Minnesota Wild 5-1, while Seattle allowed six goals in a 6-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Both went on to win the series in six and seven games, respectively.

But while Game 3 was not a huge momentum changer in the first round, the odds are still in favor of teams leading 2-1, so it very well could be going forward. Game 3 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT Sunday.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs Dallas Stars

TV: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

In the first two games, Stars forward Joe Pavelski has been the story. Pavelski played in Game 1 after missing five straight with an injury. The 38-year-old scored all four Dallas goals in its 5-4 overtime loss. In Game 2, Pavelski added to his goal total, now sitting at five goals and one assist in only three playoff games.

For Seattle, it is back to the drawing board. After an impressive comeback win in Game 1, the Kraken were dominated by Dallas in Game 2. The Stars racked up 37 shots, won 69% of the faceoffs, and were in clear control, 4-1, in the third period.

A big part of the Game 2 loss was the play of Kraken netminder Phillipp Grubauer.

Grubauer has been arguably the best goaltender through the first two weeks of the playoffs. But in Game 2, he struggled. Grubauer allowed four goals on 37 Dallas Shots (.892%) and failed to make that key save while under siege that he has made so often. He will look for a bounceback in Game 3.

Seattle Kraken projected lineup

McCann-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Wennberg-Geekie

Tolvanen-Gourde-Bjorkstrand

Froden-Donato-Tanev

Dunn-Larsson

Oleksiak-Borgen

Soucy-Schultz

Grubauer

Daccord

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Robertson-Hintz-Seguin

Marchment-Domi-Pavelski

Benn-Johnston-Dadonov

Glendening-Faksa-Dellandrea

Suter-Heiskanen

Lindell-Hakanpaa

Harley-Miller

Oettinger

Wedgewood

Seattle Kraken vs Dallas Stars: Prediction

The Stars played very well at Climate Pledge Arena in their regular-season meeting. Expect them to utilize the momentum gained in Game 2 to come out focused and flying in Game 3.

This game feels like it will come down to the goaltending. Jake Oettinger and Phillipp Grubauer have been two of the best in the playoffs. Who can be the best in Game 3? I am going with the kid.

Stars 3, Kraken 1

