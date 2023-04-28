Semyon Varlamov landing spots: Where could the veteran goaltender land in free agency? 

Semyon Varlamov could be entering the final contract of his career this offseason. As the 2023 NHL season comes to a close, the discussion around the upcoming free agents is heating up.

One name that is sure to garner attention is Semyon Varlamov, the veteran goaltender for the New York Islanders. With his contract set to expire, several teams are likely to pursue the 35-year-old netminder in the upcoming free-agency period. Here are three teams that could be a perfect fit for Varlamov in 2023: the Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, and Carolina Hurricanes.

#1 - Ottawa Senators

Firstly, the Ottawa Senators are a team that could benefit greatly from Semyon Varlamov's experience and leadership in net. With Cam Talbot likley gone, the Senators will be in the market for a reliable veteran goaltender. The Senators are a young team with a lot of talent, but they lack a reliable and experienced goaltender to anchor their defense. Varlamov's ability to make clutch saves and keep the game close would be a huge asset for the Senators, especially as they continue to build toward becoming a playoff contender.

#2 - Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are another team that could use Semyon Varlamov's experience in net. The Canadiens are a team that has struggled in recent years to find consistent goaltending, with Jake Allen struggling to maintain consistency, and Varlamov could be the answer to their problems. With his strong positional play and ability to make acrobatic saves, Varlamov would be a great fit for the Canadiens and could help lead them back to the playoffs.

#3 - Carolina Hurricanes

Finally, the Carolina Hurricanes are a team that could benefit from Varlamov's strong play in net. With their fast-paced, high-scoring style of play, the Hurricanes need a goaltender who can make timely saves and keep the game close. Antti Raanta has been steady for the Hurricanes this season, but another veteran goalie couldn't hurt the Canes. Varlamov's ability to read the play and make quick decisions would make him a great fit for the Hurricanes, and he could help solidify their goaltending position as they continue to push for a Stanley Cup.

Semyon Varlamov is a talented goaltender who is likely to attract a lot of attention in the upcoming free agency period. The Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, and Carolina Hurricanes are three teams that could be a perfect fit for Varlamov in 2023.

