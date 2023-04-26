The Dallas Stars have found their franchise goaltender.

Jake Oettinger took over as the Stars' No.1 netminder last season and hasn't looked back. He absolutely sparkled in his first playoff series, recording a .954 save percentage and a 1.81 goals-against average in seven games against the Calgary Flames. Oettinger finished the series with a heroic 64-save performance in a Game 7 overtime loss.

In his first full season as a Stars starter, the 24-year-old posted a 37-11-11 record with a .919 save percentage. He was tied for 6th in the league in that department. But how would the youngster perform in his second go in the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Jake Oettinger has been spectacular through five games in the Stars' first-round series against the Minnesota Wild. He has won three games and has posted a .925 save percentage and 2.18 goals-against average. He has also made saves like this in nearly every game:

Oettinger stopped all 27 shots from the Wild in Game 5, recording the second playoff shutout of his career. It was also the first shutout recorded by any goalie in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

NHL @NHL



The first shutout of the OTTER! OTTER! OTTER! 🦦The first shutout of the #StanleyCup Playoffs goes to Jake Oettinger! OTTER! OTTER! OTTER! 🦦 The first shutout of the #StanleyCup Playoffs goes to Jake Oettinger! https://t.co/fUB7GZ73fb

In 12 career playoff games, Oettinger's resume looks like this:

6-6 record

.945 playoff save percentage

1.89 goals per game

He is only in his second season as a starting goaltender in the NHL. Oettinger's .945 playoff save percentage is the highest among NHL goalies under the age of 24 in over 70 years.

Minnesota Wild fans tried their best to get into the head of Oettinger in Games 3 and 4. They taunted and serenaded him with chants every time he let in a goal. It's safe to say that it didn't phase Oettinger. He welcomed the taunting from the Wild fans.

"I heard them last game," Oettinger said. "It's awesome. It's what it's all about. This is such a great crowd here, the fans are unbelievable. It fuels you. That's what you want, that's what you sign up for. It's great."

Oettinger has reveled in the role of 'road villain'. On multiple occasions, the former Boston Terrier has spoken about his love for performing in hostile environments. In college, he played this role nearly every weekend. In the NHL, he has continued that trend by posting elite numbers in opposing team's arenas.

If Oettinger continues to play at this level, the Stars will have a legitimate shot at winning the Stanley Cup. As of now, all signs point to more excellent play from the 'Oetter'.

Poll : 0 votes