Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 6: Preview, Lines, Predictions, 2023 NHL Playoffs 

Can the Toronto Maple Leafs finally get over the playoff hump and advance to the second round for the first time in 20 years? That is the golden question.

The Leafs looked set to break the curse, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the series. But a 4-2 Lightning victory in Game 5 has brought this series back to Tampa, where the Bolts have a shot at forcing a Game 7.

"You want to talk about a team coming together and getting it done? That's what it takes right there," Nick Paul said after Game 5.

It has become widely known that betting against the Lightning is a death wish.

Tampa has found a way, despite breaking up a huge chunk of their team in 2022, to reach three straight Stanley Cup Finals. They won the first two, becoming the first team to repeat since the 2015-17 Pittsburgh Penguins. Never count out the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"I said this in the beginning of the series. Don't bet against the guys. Not that group," Lightning Coach Jon Cooper said.

Toronto has to be feeling the pressure. They have not won a playoff series in over 20 years and their fanbase are likely in panic mode after watching them blow series leads multiple times in recent history.

Now, they have to find a way to beat the best goalie in the world, the best coach in the NHL, and a dynasty on the other side of the ice in order to reach the second round. Tall task.

Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineup

Hagel-Point-Kucherov

Cirelli-Stamkos-Killorn

Colton-Paul-Maroon

Namestnikov-Bellemare-Perry

Hedman-Bogosian

Cole-Perbix

Sergachev-Cernak

Vasilevskiy

Elliot

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineup

Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - O’Reilly - Acciari

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty

Brodie - McCabe

Rielly - Schenn

Giordano - Holl

Samsonov

Woll

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Prediction

Will the Leafs grow up right before our eyes? Or is it all just too overwhelming? That is the most intriguing thing to watch out for in Game 6 from Tampa Bay. I believe the Bolts have more in the tank.

When you are in a tight series and Vasilevskiy has still not dominated a game, you have to be a bit worried on the other side. Bring on Game 7!

Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 1

Poll : 0 votes