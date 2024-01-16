Top 5 NHL teams with the longest winning streaks in league history

The NHL has witnessed some of the most impressive winning streaks throughout its history. These streaks showcase the dominance, consistency, and occasional stroke of luck that teams have displayed.

NHL teams with the longest winning streaks

1. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins set a remarkable record during the 1992-93 season with a 17-game winning streak. From March 9 to April 10, 1993, they were simply unstoppable putting on a display of skill and teamwork. This streak remains the longest in NHL history.

2. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets made headlines during the 2016-17 season by winning 16 consecutive games. Their incredible streak spanned from November 29, 2016, to January 3, 2017. The Blue Jackets currently hold the distinction of being the second-longest winning streak in NHL history.

3. New York Islanders

The early 1980s were dominated by the New York Islanders, and their 15-game winning streak during the 1981-82 season is the best example. During the period from January 21 to February 20, 1982, the Islanders showcased exceptional skills leading them to win their third consecutive Stanley Cup title.

4. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins appear on this list for the second time with their 15-game winning streak in the 2012-13 season. From March 2 to March 30, 2013, the Penguins led by star players like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, proved why they were considered one of the top teams in the league.

5. Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins' achievement during the 1929-30 season secures them fifth place with their 14-game winning streak. This particular streak holds significance as it took place during the initial stages of the league and hockey was played differently compared to today’s standards.

These exceptional streaks are not just numbers etched into record books; they represent unwavering dedication, immense talent, and an insatiable hunger for victory.