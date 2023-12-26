Vegas Golden Knights vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 27th 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (21-9-5) will strive to halt their three-game losing streak when they confront the Anaheim Ducks (12-21-0) at the Honda Center on Wednesday, Dec 27, at 10 p.m. ET.

Vegas' recent outing ended in a 4-2 road loss to the Florida Panthers on December 23. Meanwhile, Anaheim, in their last game, suffered a 3-2 defeat against the Seattle Kraken.

Tune in to BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ for live coverage of the game.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview

Vegas boasts an impressive 8-2-2 record against the Pacific Division. Notably, the Golden Knights exhibit a stellar 18-2-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Jack Eichel has contributed significantly with 15 goals and 24 assists. Over the last 10 games, Jonathan Marchessault has contributed six goals and four assists.

In goal, Adin Hill has a remarkable 10-2-2 record across 15 games, with a 1.93 GAA and a .933 SV%, having made 380 saves while allowing 27 goals.

On the other side, the Anaheim Ducks hold a 2-6-0 record against the Pacific Division.

The Ducks excel when scoring at least three goals, with a 12-4-0 record in such scenarios. Troy Terry leads the team with eight goals and 13 assists, and Pavel Mintyukov has contributed one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

In goal, Lukas Dostal is 6-8-0 on the season, with 49 goals allowed (3.6 GAA), 410 saves, and a.893 SV%, ranking 50th in the league.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

A total of 29 games have been played between the Golden Knights and Ducks, with the Golden Knights holding a dominant overall record of 23-5-1 (79.3%). The Vegas Golden Knights boast an impressive all-time winning streak of five games against the Ducks, occurring on three separate occasions. In terms of penalty kill percentage, the Golden Knights rank 13th in the league with 80.95%, while the Ducks hold the 16th spot with a penalty kill percentage of 79.87%. Additionally, the Golden Knights secure a 49.8% success rate in faceoffs, ranking 18th in the NHL, while the Ducks are 24th in faceoff win rate at 48.5%. With two shutouts this season, the Golden Knights maintain an average of 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game. In contrast, the Ducks have not managed to keep their opponents scoreless thus far in the season.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Anaheim Ducks: Odds and Prediction

Out of the 26 games played as the odds favorite this season, Vegas has emerged victorious in 16 instances. Notably, the Golden Knights have an impressive record of six wins in eight games with odds shorter than -214. The odds suggest a 68.2% chance of Vegas winning this game.

Contrarily, the Ducks, labeled as the underdog 29 times this season, have pulled off 11 upsets. When facing odds of +175 or longer, Anaheim has a 6-8 record, with a 36.4% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Prediction: Vegas Golden Knights 5–3 Anaheim Ducks

Vegas Golden Knights vs Anaheim Ducks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Ducks to beat the spread: No

