Vegas Golden Knights vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 26, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights go on the road to play the New York Rangers on Friday at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Vegas Golden Knights vs New York Rangers preview

The Vegas Golden Knights are 28-14-6 and are in second place in the Pacific Division.

Vegas is coming off a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday on the road to return to the win column after a 6-5 OT loss to the New Jersey Devils. The loss to New Jersey snapped their three-game win streak.

The Golden Knights are led by Mark Stone who has 49 points, Jack Eichel, who has 44 points, Jonathan Marchessault, who has 37 points, William Karlsson, who has 32 points, Ivan Barbashev and Chandler Stephenson, who has 26 points.

The New York Rangers, meanwhile, are 29-15-3 and first in the Metro division while being third in the East. New York is coming off a 3-2 OT loss to the San Jose Sharks to end their West Coast road trip, where they went 1-2-1.

The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin, who has 63 points; Vincent Trochek, who has 46 points; Mika Zibanejad, who has 44 points; Chris Kreider, who has 42 points; and Adam Fox, who has 35 points.

Golden Knights vs Rangers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vegas is 7-4 all-time against New York.

The Golden Knights are 10-9-4 with a -5 goal differential on the road.

New York is averaging 3.21 goals per game which ranks 13th.

Vegas is averaging 3.17 goals per game which ranks 16th.

The Rangers allow 2.83 goals per game which ranks ninth.

The Golden Knights allow 2.71 goals per game which ranks sixth.

New York is 15-6 with a +11 goal differential.

Golden Knights vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

The Vegas Golden Knights are a +130 underdog, while the New York Rangers are -155 with the over/under set at six.

New York returns home after struggling on the West Coast road trip and will play Vegas, who beat the Rangers 5-1. The Golden Knights are banged up with some key injuries as Jack Eichel remains out, which will be the difference here as New York should return to the win column in a close game.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Golden Knights 2.

Golden Knights vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York to win -155.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -125.

Tip 3: Chandler Stephenson over 1.5 shots on goal -125.

Tip 4: Chris Kreider over 0.5 points -150.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Vegas New York 0 votes