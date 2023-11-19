Vegas Golden Knights vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 19th 2023

As the 13-3-2 Vegas Golden Knights continue their impressive season, they make their fourth stop in a five-game road trip on Sunday, facing off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, and fans can catch all the action on the NHL Network.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Arena: PPG Paints Arena

TV Channel: NHL Network, Fubo TV

Vegas Golden Knights game preview

The Golden Knights have been a force to be reckoned with, showcasing a potent offense that averages 3.59 goals per game. The dynamic trio of Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, and Mark Stone has been instrumental in leading the top two lines, contributing a remarkable 20 goals and 34 assists.

Notably, the supporting cast has also stepped up, with Jonathan Marchessault, Chandler Stephenson, and Michael Amadio combining for 11 goals and 18 assists.

The defensive pair of Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo have been solid in their own end and added firepower with five goals and 20 assists from the blue line.

Pittsburgh Penguins game preview

On the opposing side, the Pittsburgh Penguins have a record of 8-8-0. They have enjoyed some success this season, boasting an offense that scores an average of 3.53 goals per game. The formidable duo of Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel leads the top line with 16 goals and 23 assists.

The depth of the Penguins' offense is evident, with Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust, and Reilly Smith combining for 23 goals and 21 assists. Adding to the offensive threat from the blue line, defenseman Erik Karlsson has contributed five goals and 11 assists.

Hockey enthusiasts and fans eager to witness this exciting matchup can tune in to the live broadcast on the NHL Network. The game promises intense action, showcasing two teams with high-scoring capabilities and a determination to secure victories.

As the Golden Knights look to maintain their stellar season, the Penguins aim to get back to winning ways, making this clash a must-watch for hockey fans.