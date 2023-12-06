Vegas Golden Knights vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 6th 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights go on the road to play the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET at the Enterprise Center. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Vegas Golden Knights vs St. Louis Blues preview

The Vegas Golden Knights are 16-5-5 and coming off a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday to snap their two-game winning streak. Vegas is currently first in the Western Conference.

The Golden Knights have been led by Jack Eichel who has 28 points, William Karlsson has 23 points, Mark Stone has 21 points, Shea Theodore has 18 points, and Jonathan Marchessault has 17 points.

St. Louis, meanwhile, is 13-10-1 and in eighth place in the West and coming off a 2-1 win over Vegas. The Blues have alternated wins and losses in their last seven games. St. Louis has been led by Robert Thomas who has 24 points, Pavel Buchnevich has 19 points, Jordan Kyrou has 15 points, and Brayden Schenn has 14 points.

Golden Knights vs. Blues: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vegas is 13-9-2 all-time against St. Louis.

The Golden Knights allow just 2.31 goals per game which is the best in the NHL.

St. Louis is 7-3 at home this season.

Vegas is 7-3-3 on the road.

The Blues are averaging just 2.88 goals per game which ranks 23rd.

The Golden Knights average just 3.08 goals per game.

Golden Knights vs Blues: Odds & prediction

The Vegas Golden Knights are -155 favorites while the St. Louis Blues are +130 underdogs while the over/under is set at six goals.

Vegas suffered a loss to the Blues on Monday at home but the Golden Knights will be fired up to rebound here on the road. Although St. Louis has been solid at home this season, Vegas has also been great on the road this season.

The Golden Knights play very well defensively and in net and are unlikely to allow many chances here. Meanwhile, St. Louis has struggled to keep the puck out of their net and this Vegas offense is one of the best in the NHL.

Prediction: Vegas 4, St. Louis 2

Golden Knights vs Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas to win -155.

Tip 2: Under 1.5 goals first period -105.

Tip 3: Ivan Barbashev over 0.5 points +114.

Tip 4: Jack Eichel over 3.5 shots on goal -115.

