When Connor McDavid received the Wayne Gretzky '99' Award

Before making the NHL, Connor McDavid was the captain of the Erie Otters. He had been named the Most Valuable Player of the 2015 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Playoffs and was awarded the Wayne Gretzky '99' Award. He led the OHL Playoffs in scoring with 49 points, including 21 goals and 28 assists. It was the most points a player had recorded in the OHL postseason since 1999.

McDavid had an impressive performance in the Rogers OHL Championship Series with two goals, four assists, and six points in five games. He led the Otters deep into the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Throughout the 2015 OHL Playoffs, McDavid had points in 18 of his 20 playoff contests and recorded five multi-goal games. This included a five-goal performance against the London Knights. This was the second time an Otters player won the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award, with the first being Brad Boyes in 2001.

The Wayne Gretzky 99 Award was created in 1999 to honor the Most Valuable Player in the OHL Playoffs. The winner is selected by the media. The award pays tribute to Wayne Gretzky, who retired from the NHL in 1999. He graduated from the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and became the most prolific scorer in NHL history.

More on Connor McDavid's Career

Connor McDavid currently serves as the captain of the Edmonton Oilers. He was selected first overall in the 2015 NHL Draft and has since established himself as one of the top players in the league.

McDavid started playing hockey at a young age and quickly rose through the ranks of minor hockey in Canada. He was a standout player in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and was named the league's Most Outstanding Player in his final season. McDavid made his NHL debut in the 2015-16 season.

NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL Connor McDavid is vying to become just the third player in NHL history to take home the Hart Memorial Trophy three times before turning 26 (age as of final day of regular season), after Wayne Gretzky (7x) and Bobby Orr (3x). #NHLAwards Connor McDavid is vying to become just the third player in NHL history to take home the Hart Memorial Trophy three times before turning 26 (age as of final day of regular season), after Wayne Gretzky (7x) and Bobby Orr (3x). #NHLAwards https://t.co/MkFFXOq1yD

Since his debut, Connor McDavid has been a dominant force in the NHL. He was named the NHL Rookie of the Year in 2016 and has been selected to the NHL All-Star Game six times.

He has also been a league leader in several categories, including points, assists, and takeaways. In 2017, he was named the NHL's Most Valuable Player after leading the league in scoring with 100 points.

Off the ice, Connor McDavid is known for his quiet demeanor and dedication to the sport. He is widely considered one of the hardest-working players in the NHL and is known for his intense workout routine and training regimen. Despite his success and fame, he remains humble and focused on improving his game.

Poll : 0 votes