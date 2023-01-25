“That’s how we tip in Las Vegas, Michael” - When Wayne Gretzky embarrassed NBA Legend in Las Vegas

Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky are both considered the greatest players of all time in their respective sports.

Jordan is considered the greatest basketball player of all time. For the majority of his career, he played for the Chicago Bulls. During his time there, he was a six-time NBA Champion, six-time NBA Finals MVP, and a five-time NBA MVP (regular season).

Jordan was also a two-time Olympic gold medal winner for the USA. For his dominance on the court, he was nicknamed "Air Jordan" and "His Airness," among others.

Wayne Gretzky is the greatest hockey player of all time. He started his career with the Edmonton Oilers and retired as a player for the New York Rangers. During his illustrious career, Gretzky accumulated four Stanley Cups, nine Hart Trophies for being the MVP (eight of them in consecutive years), and 10 Art Ross trophies. He was thus rightly nicknamed “The Great One”.

Remembering his best celebrity story, Rich Strafella, former VP of Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, recalled Jordan and Gretzky gambling once. A waitress brought them their drinks and Jordan gave her a $5 tip. Wayne took it off her tray and replaced it with a $100 chip from Jordan's stack and told him that's the proper way to tip someone in Vegas.

Strafella said:

"I remember a night when Wayne Gretzky insulted Michael Jordan at the table. It was a private salon game. Michael had ordered a drink from the cocktail waitress and he gave her a $5 chip. Wayne took it off the cocktail waitress's tray, gave it back to Michael, grabbed a $100 chip from Michael's stack and put it on the cocktail waitress's tray. Then he said, 'That's how we tip in Las Vegas, Michael.'"

Wayne Gretzky taunted one of the most successful sportspeople in history

Michael Jordan is one of the most successful sportspeople alive. As of 2022, he amasses a net worth of $1.7 billion and is the principal owner and Chairman of the NBA team, Charlotte Hornets. He is also part owner of the MLB team, the Miami Marlins.

Jordan has also worked with major brands like Nike, Gatorade, and Coca-Cola to name a few. Netflix came out with his documentary, The Last Dance, which was received with mixed emotions by fans.

Although there have been no reports of his reaction to Wayne Gretzky, chances are good that it was nothing but funny banter between the two.

