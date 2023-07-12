Where does Sidney Crosby live? Checking out NHL star's collection of houses

Sidney Crosby, widely known as "The Next One" in reference to Wayne Gretzky's nickname "The Great One," has captivated hockey fans worldwide with his exceptional skills and leadership.

As the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins since 2007, Crosby has achieved numerous accolades and brought glory to his team.

Apart from his on-ice achievements, fans often wonder about his off-ice life, particularly where he calls home. Let's take a closer look at the various properties the hockey superstar calls home.

#1 Sewickley, Pennsylvania: The Edgeworth Mansion

Crosby purchased a property in Sewickley, near Halifax and Nova Scotia, in 2011 for $800,000.

He tore down the existing house and replaced it with a sprawling 10,642-square-foot mansion. Although the interior remains a closely guarded secret, glimpses of the estate were seen during a pool party celebration when the Penguins won the Stanley Cup in 2017.

#2 Pittsburgh (Former Home): New England Farmhouse

Sidney Crosby initially owned a farmhouse near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, featuring four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a wooded lot.

However, he decided to upgrade and sold the property in 2011 to the Penguins' president and CEO, David Morehouse. The estate settled quietly within the Pennsylvania countryside and is located about 20 miles from Pittsburgh.

#3 Summer Lakefront Home in Canada

In June 2006, Sidney Crosby purchased a lakefront home near his hometown of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia.

This serene retreat sits on a 14-kilometer lake known for its bass, pickerel and trout. While the interior details remain undisclosed, the property boasts hardwood floors, granite countertops and a sophisticated ambiance.

Crosby is known to enjoy fishing and spends quality time with friends at his lakefront estate.

#4 Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia: Sidney Crosby's Hometown

Crosby's deep connection to his roots is evident as his parents still reside in the house where he grew up.

Cole Harbour, often referred to as Crosby Country, takes immense pride in his accomplishments. The town, known for its hard-working community and longstanding traditions, embraces Crosby as a local hero. Even the high school he attended has adopted the penguin as its mascot in his honor.

Sidney Crosby's diverse collection of homes reflects his desire for a balance between privacy and accessibility. Despite his success, he remains humble and actively contributes to his community.

Whether it's in Sewickley, Pittsburgh, Nova Scotia or his beloved Cole Harbour, Crosby's homes symbolize his journey from a prodigious young talent to a respected NHL superstar.

